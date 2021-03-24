Fujinon GF 80mm f/1.7 R WR Field Test: A very good prime lens for the GFX system

The Fujinon GF 80mm f/1.7 R WR is Fujifilm's 12th GF lens. It is the company's fastest lens yet, with its bright maximum aperture of f/1.7. The GF 80mm is not only the fastest lens in the GF lineup, but it is also the brightest autofocus lens for a mirrorless medium format camera.

During my hands-on time with the GF 80mm f/1.7 R WR lens, the lens impressed me. While not as lightweight as the GF 45mm f/2.8 R WR, the GF 80mm f/1.7 R WR is surprisingly lightweight, considering its combination of focal length (equivalent to a 63mm lens in full-frame terms) and fast maximum aperture. At 795 grams, the GF 80mm f/1.7 R WR balances very nicely on a camera like the Fujifilm GFX 50S that I used and is easy to use for extended periods.

In terms of optical performance, the GF 80mm f/1.7 R WR is impressive. It is a very sharp lens, even when shot wide open. The lens also exhibits minimal distortion. There are some occasional issues with purple fringing, and the lens has susceptibility to flare, but the lens delivers great performance overall.

Shot on Fujifilm GFX 50S at f/1.7, 1/250s, ISO 1250. This image has been edited.

Concerning autofocus, the GF 80mm f/1.7 R WR uses a DC motor rather than a linear autofocus motor. The result is that the GF's autofocus is somewhat loud and sluggish. The focusing performance is accurate, which is important considering the shallow depth of field, but it would be great if the lens were just a bit swifter.

Shot on Fujifilm GFX 50S at f/5.6, 1/3s, ISO 100. This image has been edited.

To learn more about my hands-on time with Fuji's GF 80mm f/1.7 lens, head over to our Fujinon GF 80mm f/1.7 R WR Field Test. It's an impressive lens and a great addition to the GFX system. You can also download full-resolution image samples from our Gallery.