In Other News: Testing Super Resolution, $30 DIY star tracker, great prints, Leica lens interview & more

Photographer Michael Clark puts Adobe's new Super Resolution feature to the test

First seen on DPReview, photographer Michael Clark recently published a blog post putting Adobe's new Super Resolution enhancement tool to the test. Super Resolution launched earlier this month as part of an Adobe Camera Raw update. The feature allows photographers to increase the size of the images by four times. Clark's post shows a ton of examples of Super Resolution.

Of the feature, Clark writes, 'This is just the start of the AI revolution. It also shows quite clearly that many of the advancements in image quality are going to come from the software side of the equation as we start to see cameras with incredible specs that might be hard to dramatically improve upon in the coming years. I am super excited about this new option in Photoshop as it will allow me to offer much larger prints than I have been able to create previously–and they will look stunning.'

To see Clark's examples, including what happens when you use Super Resolution on a 102-megapixel GFX 100 image, head over to Michael Clark's article.

You can make a hand-cranked star tracker for only $30

Seen over via PetaPixel, talented astrophotographer Nico Carver published a video showing a hand-cranked star tracker he built for $30. Find out how it works in Carver's video below.

To see more videos from Carver, check out his YouTube channel. You can keep up with his photography by following him on Instagram.

Photographer Christopher Burkett on what makes a great print

Christopher Burkett is not only a very talented photographer, but he is also recognized as a true master of printing. He recently wrote an article, 'Answering an Age-Old Question: What Makes a Great Print?' for ELEMENTS Magazine, which was also published by PetaPixel. It's a great read, especially for anyone with even a passing interest in printing.

100 essential camera angles, shots and movements in cinematography

Earlier this week, Fstoppers shared a great video from Wolfcrow that highlights 100 essential camera angles, shots and movements in filmmaking. You can check out the video below or read a list of 100 camera angles, shots and movements.

Choosing the right camera settings for landscape photography

Australian photographer Andrew Marr recently published a video outlining the camera settings he uses to capture landscape photographs. The video is aimed at beginners, although there may be something here for more seasoned landscape shooters. Marr discusses image quality settings, white balance, metering, focusing, camera mode, ISO, aperture, shutter speed, accessories, and using filters in the video seen below. To see more of his videos, head to his YouTube channel.

5 landscape photography tips

For even more landscape tips and tricks, photographer Attilio Ruffo published a video this week outlining five landscape photography tips.

Leica Tech Talk: For the Love of Lenses

In a new episode of 'Leica Tech Talk,' Leica product specialist Antonio Di Benedetto and Pro Imaging Specialist John Kreidler discussed Leica's new Noctilux-M 50mm f/1.2 ASPH, APO-Summicron-SL 28mm f/2 ASPH and APO-Summicron-M 35mm f/2 ASPH lenses. The pair also interviewed the Product Manager of Lenses, Stefan Janssen, and Head of Optical Development for Leica Camera AG in Germany, Peter Karbe. It's an interesting video, especially for the lens geeks among us.