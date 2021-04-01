Fujifilm GFX 100S Field Test: One of the best values in the high-end camera segment

The Fujifilm GFX 100S builds upon the solid foundation laid by the Fujifilm GFX 100 in 2019. The new GFX 100S includes the same medium-format 102-megapixel backside-illuminated CMOS image sensor and image processing as the GFX 100, which results in the GFX 100S producing the same fantastic image quality. A handful of things set the GFX 100S apart from the GFX 100, not the least of which is price. Despite offering the same great medium-format performance as the GFX 100, Fujifilm's new GFX 100S camera is $4,000 less expensive. The GFX 100S includes some compromises in certain areas to achieve its aggressive price point, but Fujifilm hasn't compromised performance.

The GFX 100S employs a significantly different design than the GFX 100. The GFX 100S is not much different in size and overall shape from full-frame mirrorless cameras. While larger and heavier than something like a Sony A7R IV, the difference is not dramatic. Holding the GFX 100S is like holding a Panasonic S1R or a Nikon D850 DSLR in terms of size and weight. However, there are some downsides to the GFX 100S' design, including a smaller, lower-resolution electronic viewfinder and lack of vertical grip option. I discuss the pros and cons of the GFX 100S design in our Fujifilm GFX 100S Field Test.

Of course, the star of the show is what's inside the camera. The 102-megapixel BSI CMOS image sensor is as good now as it was in 2019's GFX 100. The GFX 100S captures very sharp images with great color, tonality and dynamic range. Further, even as you increase the ISO, performance remains impressive.

Fujinon GF 32-64mm f/4 R LM WR lens at 64mm (51mm equiv.), f/16, 0.5s, ISO 100. This image has been edited.

On the sensor are 3.76M phase-detect autofocus pixels. The phase-detect autofocus system is not as agile as the AF systems found in the fastest full-frame mirrorless cameras. Still, it's significantly better than the contrast-detect AF system included in the Fujifilm GFX 50S and 50R cameras. The overall performance of the GFX 100S is not far off the pace set by full-frame cameras and is excellent relative to the tradition of medium-format cameras. The GFX 100S is an enjoyable camera to use.

Fujinon GF 32-64mm f/4 R LM WR lens at 56mm (44mm equiv.), f/8, 6s, ISO 100. This image has been edited.

To learn more about my hands-on time with the GFX 100S, head over to our Fujifilm GFX 100S Field Test. It's a great camera across the board, and it represents one of the best values in the high-end camera segment. There'll be more GFX 100S coverage coming soon to Imaging Resource, so stay tuned.