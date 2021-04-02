In Other News: Canon firmware updates, photo April Fools’ Day, an intro to aerial photography & more

Canon releases firmware update for EOS R5, EOS R6 and EOS-1D X Mark III cameras

Building on user feedback, Canon has released new firmware updates for the Canon EOS R5, EOS R6 and EOS-1D X Mark III cameras. The EOS R5 and R6 updates bring those cameras to version 1.3, while the 1D X III is updated to version 1.4.

With the new update, the EOS R5 records Full HD video up to 120p frame rate. Further, users will be able to save personalized and preferred camera settings to a memory card, which can then be copied to a different camera or used when resetting a camera to preferred settings. There is also a new option to disable the LCD when shooting and use it only for playback, like a traditional DSLR experience. For both the EOS R5 and R6, the new firmware adds full-time manual focus support for select RF lenses (RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM and RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM) when in One Shot and Servo AF mode.

Canon EOS R5

Additionally, the R5 gets a new Protect Image Transfer function, which protects images from being accidentally deleted. For both the R5 and EOS-1D X Mark III, users can now see the status on the LCD screen when performing FTP transfer, and the status will show how long it will take to finish the transfer.

R5 and EOS-1D X III users can also record low-bit rate RAW movies with the new update, allowing faster file transfer rates. Firmware version 1.3 for the R5 adds Canon Log 3 as well, which Canon describes as 'a log gamma curve enabling greater dynamic range, superb color editing capabilities, and easier file management.'

Canon EOS-1DX Mark III

Alongside the new camera updates, Canon has also added Apple Silicon support to its Digital Photo Professional (DPP) and EOS Utility applications, which are brought up to version 4.14 and 3.13.1, respectively.

You can download the new firmware updates via these links: Canon EOS R5, EOS R6, and EOS-1D X Mark III.

RAW vs JPEG – When are the advantages of RAW most obvious?

Many photographers have heard that they should shoot RAW rather than JPEG. But why? Blake Rudis of f64 Academy published a new video this week showing the differences between RAW versus JPEG files, especially when an image has a good exposure versus an image that needs extensive processing.

An introduction to aerial photography

Australian photographer Tony Hewitt recently wrote an article for ELEMENTS Magazine, which we saw published at PetaPixel. In the article, Hewitt offers numerous tips for aerial photography, including tips for safety, shutter speed and aperture settings. It's a great article with amazing photographs, so be sure to check it out.

The best April Fools' Day photo pranks of 2021

PetaPixel wrote a round-up of the best April Fools' Day pranks from around the photo industry. The joke announcements include a camera lens rice cooker, a Kodak rebrand, a filter that includes a built-in wiper to keep it clean and much more.

Yongnuo announced a lens rice cooker for April Fools' Day this week

An absolute beginner's guide to film photography

DPReview published a slideshow article aimed at film photography beginners. In the article written by Aaron Gold, we learn about seven common types of film cameras. If you've been tempted to your dip your toes into analog photography but don't know where to start, Gold's new article should make things simpler.

Mark Wallace shows how to create vertical contrast and capture more striking portraits

Mark Wallace is back with another new video for Adorama. In the latest video in his ongoing series, 'Exploring Photography with Mark Wallace,' Wallace shows how you can change the relationship between the camera and studio lights to increase or decrease contrast. By using contrast, you can create more striking portraits.

DxO shows how its AI-powered DeepPRIME noise reduction compares to the competition

DxO, makers of PhotoLab and the Nik Collection by DxO, recently published a video that compares how the noise reduction in PhotoLab compares to the noise reduction in Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Lightroom and Topaz DeNoise AI. While you should take any comparison published by a software maker with a grain of salt, it's still worth checking out to see how the different noise reduction technologies compare.

Beginner's guide to landscape photography – Setting up your camera

Photographer Gary Gough published a video this week all about setting up your camera for landscape photography. It's a video aimed squarely at beginners, so it's likely that it'll be treading familiar ground for experienced shooters. There is a lot of great content on Gough's YouTube channel for photographers of all skill levels.

6 easy photography tips for better photos with Daniel Milnor

Marc Silber of Advancing Your Photography sat down this week to chat with documentary photographer Daniel Milnor. During their chat, Milnor shared six easy photography tips to help photographers shoot better photos. You can view Silber and Milnor's conversation in the video below.