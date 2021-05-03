Venus announces first f/0.95 ‘Argus’ lens, the 33mm f/0.95 CF APO for APS-C mirrorless cameras

Venus Optics has announced the Laowa Argus 33mm f/0.95 CF APO lens for APS-C mirrorless cameras. The lens will be made available in Fuji X, Sony E, Nikon Z and Canon RF lens mounts. The ultra-fast prime lens incorporates an APO design, hence its model name, and promises sharp images with well-controlled chromatic aberration. The lens is designed for low-light photography and other photographic applications demanding an ultra-fast maximum aperture and shallow depth of field.

The Argus 33mm f/0.95 lens is a manual focus optic. The lens weighs 20.8 oz. (590g) and is 3.26" (83mm) long. The lens has a maximum diameter of 2.8" (71.5mm) and includes a 62mm filter thread.

Inside the Argus 33mm f/0.95 are 14 elements across 9 groups. The lens includes three ultra-high refraction glass elements, an extra-low dispersion element and an aspherical lens. The apochromatic lens promises impressive control of chromatic aberration, including fringing, even when shot at f/0.95.

As mentioned, the lens is manual focus. The minimum focusing distance is just under 14" (35cm), allowing for good close-up portraiture opportunities. Laowa promises minimized focus breathing for its new fast prime, as well, ensuring that the lens is well-suited to video applications. The lens also has a long focus throw, allowing photographers and videographers alike to focus more accurately. The lens an internally focusing lens, meaning that the length of the lens doesn't change with focus, which guarantees better balance and allows for the use of a petal-shaped lens hood and filters like polarizers.

Image credit: Chen Canming

The Laowa Argus 33mm f/0.95 CF APO includes nine aperture blades, forming a circular aperture. Laowa promises dreamy bokeh, and the gallery images Laowa has published are impressive. The lens has a manual aperture ring to control the aperture diaphragm, which is stepless for smooth and quiet exposure adjustment.

The Laowa Argus 33mm f/0.95 CF APO is available to order now through Venus Lens and other authorized dealers. The lens has a suggested retail price of $499. Shipping starts in early May for the Fuji X and Sony E versions. The Nikon Z and Canon RF versions are expected to ship in mid-May.

Image credit: WenTai DaShu

In its announcement today, Laowa states that the 33mm f/0.95 CF APO is the first lens of the f/0.95 'Argus' line, so there should be more fast primes to look forward to in the coming months. As a bit of background for the name 'Argus,' in Greek mythology, Argus Panoptes is a watchful giant guardian with many eyes and the inspiration for the term 'the eyes of Argus.' Laowa states that Argus's all-seeing sight is the inspiration for the ultra-bright f/0.95 lenses.