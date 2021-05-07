Nikon USA rebates: Save $500 on the Nikon D850, up to $200 on Nikkor Z lenses, $300 on F lenses & more

Nikon USA introduced new rebates for May, offering discounts on a wide range of Nikkor lenses, both for F mount and Z mount. A few cameras also have instant rebates, including the Nikon D780 and kit ($300 savings), Nikon D850 ($500 savings) and the Nikon Z50 ($100-$250 depending on the kit).

In terms of lenses, the Nikkor Z lenses with discounts are as follows:

Nikkor Z 20mm f/1.8 S - $947 (regularly $1,047)

Nikkor Z 24mm f/1.8 S - $897 ($997)

Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.8 S - $697 ($847)

Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.8 S - $497 ($597)

Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.8 S - $697 ($797)

Nikkor Z 14-30mm f/4 S - $1,097 ($1,297)

Nikkor Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 - $797 ($100)

Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S - $2,197 ($2,397)

Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S - $2,097 ($2,297)

Nikkor Z 70-200mm f/2.8 S - $2,397 ($2,597)

Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S

For Nikon DSLR owners, or those looking to adapt an F mount lens to their Z mount mirrorless camera, there are many Nikkor F lenses on discount as well, including discounts up to $300.

Nikkor 50mm f/1.4G - $377 ($447)

Nikkor 50mm f/1.8G - $197 ($217)

Nikkor 58mm f/1.4G - $1447 ($1,597)

Nikkor 35mm f/1.8G DX - $167 ($197)

Nikkor 24mm f/1.8G - $677 ($747)

Nikkor 28mm f/1.4E - $1,797 ($1,997)

Nikkor 35mm f/1.4G - $1,547 ($1,697)

Nikkor 16-35mm f/4G - $797 ($1,097)

Nikkor 18-200mm f/3.5-5.6G DX - $587 ($647)

Nikkor 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3G DX - $627 ($697)

Nikkor 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6E - $397 ($597)

Nikkor 50mm f/1.4G

Finally, to formalize the Nikon camera savings for May, here are those:

Nikon D780 body - $1,997 ($2,297)

Nikon D780 with 24-120mm f/4G lens - $2,497 ($2,797)

Nikon D850 body - $2,497 ($2,997)

Nikon Z50 and 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 lens - $897 ($997)

Nikon Z50 and 16-50mm and 50-250mm lenses - $1,097 ($1,347)

Nikon Creator's Kit: Z50 and 16-50mm - $997 ($1,147)

May is a good month for Nikon owners looking to expand their lenses or new photographers looking to jump into the Nikon ecosystem. These are instant rebates, as well, so the savings will be applied when purchasing qualifying Nikon gear at an authorized Nikon reseller in the United States.

Nikon D850

(Via Nikon Rumors)