Panasonic announces the development of GH6 flagship Micro Four Thirds camera and new f/1.7 lens

It's been a long time coming, but the Panasonic GH6 is officially on its way. The Panasonic GH5 was released in spring 2017, more than four years ago. Since then, Panasonic launched its full-frame mirrorless camera system, leading some Micro Four Thirds users to feel a bit left out in the cold. However, Panasonic is not abandoning MFT. Far from it.

In addition to announcing the Panasonic GH5 II today, the Japanese company has announced the development of the Panasonic LUMIX GH6, a new flagship LUMIX G series camera designed for 'innovative video expression.'

There aren't any images of the upcoming GH6, but this is the Panasonic GH5 II that Panasonic also announced today.

Details are scarce, but Panasonic has revealed some key info about the GH6. The GH6 combines a brand-new Micro Four Thirds image sensor with a new Venus Engine image processor. Panasonic promises a high-speed image sensor and impressive processing power, delivering 'next-generation video expression.'

While we don't know the specific megapixel count of the new image sensor or shooting speed specs, we know that the GH6 will offer 4:2:2 10-bit DCI 4K/60p recording capability and unlimited video recording under certain operating temperature conditions. The camera will also record 10-bit 4K 120p High Frame Rate (HFT) video and Variable Frame Rate (VFR) video. Further, the GH6 records 10-bit 5.7K 60p video by taking full advantage of the new Micro Four Thirds image sensor, which tells you a bit about its possible megapixel count.

The Panasonic GH6 promises impressive video features thanks to its new image sensor and image processor. The GH5 II, shown here, sports the same image sensor as it had when it released in 2017.

The GH6 will be a hybrid camera, complete with various recording modes and shooting assist functions. Panasonic believes the camera will be well-suited for many purposes, including films, music videos and documentaries.

The Panasonic GH6 will retail for approximately $2,500 when it releases by the end of 2021.

Likewise, there aren't any images of the new 25-50mm f/1.7 lens. However, Panasonic aims to make the 25-50mm look similar to its existing 10-25mm f/1.7 lens, seen here.

In addition to the GH6, Panasonic also announced the development of a new interchangeable G Series lens, the Leica DG 25-50mm f/1.7. The lens is designed to accompany Panasonic's Leica DG Vario-Summilux 10-25mm f/1.7 ASPH lens. Combined, the two f/1.7 zoom lenses cover a 35mm-equivalent range of 20-100mm. The upcoming DG 25-50mm f/1.7 lens offers the same shape and operability as the existing 10-25mm lens, ensuring a simple and consistent workflow. There's no word yet on when the Leica DG 25-50mm f/1.7 lens will release or its price.