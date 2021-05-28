In Other News: Luminar AI Update 3, wildlife photo tips, dealing with bad light and much more

Luminar AI Update 3: M1 Mac support added and improved Sky AI performance

Skylum has updated Luminar AI with its third major update since being released in late 2020. The new update improves the AI-powered photo editor with improved Sky AI performance and better usability. Further, for users fortunate to have one of Apple's new M1-powered Mac computers, Luminar AI now runs natively on Apple silicon.

M1 Mac owners can expect some big performance gains with the latest version of Luminar AI.

The biggest changes come to Sky AI. Skylum has enhanced its algorithms, resulting in Sky AI producing more photorealistic results with more user control and improved color accuracy. There's better sky detection, better reflections (with new sliders) and better relighting (with improved user control).

Additional improvements include better Augmented Sky Objects, improved dodge and burn tools, improved Template browsing, bug fixes, and more. For the full breakdown, visit Skylum's blog. To learn more about Luminar AI, click here.

5 tips for adding emotion to your wildlife photos

B&H published a video earlier this month with wildlife photographer Kristi Odom. Odom is a Nikon Ambassador, so she's well-versed in what makes a wildlife photo powerful and emotional. In her video below, she offers up five tips for adding emotion into your wildlife photography. She discusses the importance of research, camera settings and composition, among other topics.

If you'd like more wildlife photography tips, earlier this year, the B&H Event Space hosted wildlife photographer Yaron Schmid for a presentation on how to improve your wildlife photography. You can view the roughly hour-long presentation by clicking here.

To view more of Kristi Odom's work, visit her website and follow her on Instagram.

Photographer Pye Jirsa on whether you should fix your images in post

Ideally, you'd capture a great shot in camera, and you wouldn't need to resort to extensive photo editing to rescue an image. Reality is rarely so simple. Sometimes you want to capture a moment and the light is just bad. In these cases, should you use photo editing software to fix a bad shot?

As part of the 'Master Your Craft' video series on Adorama TV, Pye Jirsa of SLR Lounge breaks down how to fix your images in Adobe Lightroom, specifically, how to use the editing tools in Lightroom to address bad lighting.

If you'd like to follow along with Jirsa, the exercise files are available in the video's description on YouTube. For more from Adorama, visit YouTube.

How to take better photos in difficult light

Speaking of capturing photos in difficult light, are there ways to get better results without needing to use photo editing software? National Geographic photographer Bob Holmes recently spoke with Marc Silber about this topic.

Aerial photography tips and tricks

Andrew Marr is back with another video from stunning western Australia. It's the third video from his trip, which he made with Matt Fields and Jarrad Parker. The latest video focuses on aerial photography, which is different from drone photography since Marr was up in a helicopter. In the video below, we go behind-the-scenes with Marr from the air and learn some great aerial photography tips.

To see from Andrew Marr, visit his website, YouTube channel, and follow him on Instagram.

Photographer Adam Gibbs deals with frustrating light

Tough light is becoming a bit of a theme in this week's 'In Other News.' Adam Gibbs recently went out to one of his go-to local spots and was faced with frustrating light. To see how Gibbs, a very talented photographer, dealt with it, check out his video below.

To see more videos from Adam Gibbs, check out his YouTube channel. To see more of his photography and to learn more about his workshops, visit his website.

Practical landscape photography gear

Mads Peter Iversen takes a lot of great landscape photos. And while he could capture excellent photos with any number of cameras and lenses, there is a lot of practical gear that can help improve either your landscape photos themselves, or the experience of capturing photos.

Thomas Heaton hikes in the mountains with his Hasselblad film camera

Thomas Heaton has been working with film more lately. On a recent hike, Heaton took his Hasselblad 501cm film camera and some Ektar film to capture sunset and sunrise landscape images.