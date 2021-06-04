Capture One announces that an iPad app is in development

While details are scarce, Capture One has announced that an iPad app is in the works. This news follows up on last week's announcement that Capture One 21 is now natively supported on M1-powered Apple computers. Capture One's engineers have been very busy.

Of the upcoming iPad app, Capture One said, 'M1 support is just the start – we're hard at work innovating Capture One to suit the way you edit today, and into the future. That's why we're excited to share that an iPad app is in the works – and coming to you in early 2022.'

'Early 2022' is unfortunately quite far away, and we don't know what sort of iPad will be required to run Capture One. That said, this is big – and positive – news for Capture One users and iPad owners in general. On iPad, users can currently use Adobe Lightroom (CC, not Classic), Adobe Photoshop, Affinity Photo and more. However, speaking as a big fan of Capture One, I've long wanted to use the software on iPad. It feels like a good fit.

I asked Capture One's CEO, Rafael Orta, about mobile editing solutions in our interview earlier this year. I asked, '…are mobile editing solutions something that Capture One is considering moving forward? Either a dedicated mobile application or some sort of cloud-based services?' In Orta's in-depth response, two snippets stand out with today's announcement, '…yes, these are all things that we're thinking about,' and 'We're very conscious, and increasingly so, of the large shifts that have happened in the technology landscape and we're very curious about how they will make our core even stronger.' Again, the full quote is lengthy and full of important information and context, so please read the full interview.

When thinking about Capture One on the iPad, it's hard not to think about Apple's April event, during which the company unveiled a new M1-powered iPad Pro. Both the 11" and 12.9" iPad Pro models are interesting, in large part due to their M1 architecture, but the 12.9" version is exciting thanks to its new Liquid Retina XDR display. This mini-LED display borrows technology from Apple's $5,000 Pro Display XDR. Early reports are that the display is spectacular.

Hopefully, we'll learn more about Capture One on iPad during 2021 ahead of its early 2022 release. In the meantime, to learn more about Capture One, click here.