Olympus announces PEN E-P7 with 20MP sensor, IBIS, 4K video & more

OM Digital Solutions GmbH has announced the Olympus PEN E-P7 Micro Four Thirds system camera. For our North American readers, OM Digital Solutions hasn't announced any plans to release this camera outside of Europe and Asia.

The PEN E-P7 harnesses the classic, timeless styling of Yoshihisa Maitani and comes equipped with a 20-megapixel Live MOS image sensor. The camera includes 5-axis in-body image stabilization as well, delivering versatility when shooting handheld.

Olympus PEN E-P7

OM Digital Solutions writes, 'The E-P7 is built faithfully in the distinctive and sophisticated design of the Olympus PEN series. Details such as the aluminum front and rear dials are carefully crafted to achieve an exquisite, refined look.' The camera body itself is compact and lightweight, weighing only 337g. Even with the M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 EZ standard zoom lens, which delivers a 28-84mm equivalent focal length range, the combination weighs a mere 430g.

Olympus PEN E-P7

The camera's tilting LCD can be flipped up and used as a selfie screen. To further aid usability, there's a dedicated Profile Control dial on the front of the E-P7. This allows for instant switching between standard photo modes and filter effects. The camera offers control over saturation, highlights and shadows, and more. Olympus Art Filters are also available. To make sure you can quickly share your images, the new camera also includes built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity for use with the OI.Share smartphone app (available on iOS and Android phones and tablets).

The 20MP image sensor is paired with a TruePic VIII image processor. Combined with the in-body 5-axis image stabilization, Olympus promises image quality and performance 'beyond a smartphone.' The IBIS promises stabilization up to 4.5 stops.

Driven by the same AF algorithms found in the professional OM-D models, the E-P7's continuous autofocus and face priority/eye priority AF promises swift, accurate performance. The PEN E-P7 can do more than capture still images. It also records video. The camera can shoot 4K video alongside its 5-axis stabilization system.

The Olympus PEN E-P7 will be available from mid-June 2021 in two colorways: white/silver and black/silver. The body only will cost 799€, and a kit with the M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 EZ lens will be available for 899€. Again, there are no plans to release the PEN E-P7 in North America.