Sony launches Create Action, a nationwide initiative to support local grassroots organizations

Last week, Sony announced the launch of 'Create Action,' a new $1M+ grant program designed to 'support underserved, underrepresented community by amplifying the efforts of local, non-profit organizations embedded within these communities.' Funding to support Create Action comes from Sony's Global Social Justice Fund, a '$100 million fund to support social justice and anti-racist initiatives around the world' that Sony announced a year ago this month.

Sony will select a new organization to receive Create Action grants monthly, with a grant recipient being announced each month from this month through March 2022, for a total of 10 grants. Each grant recipient will receive the following:

$50,000 cash grant

Up to $50,000 in Sony product support

A custom film created with Sony-affiliated creators that promotes the organization's mission and efforts

Full support from Sony's brand power and platform to help spread an organization's message and raise awareness

Additional opportunities for collaboration with Sony Electronics and its extended network of corporate partners

'Sony's main purpose is to 'Fill the world with emotion, through the power of creativity and technology,' said Neal Manowitz, President and COO of Sony Electronics. 'Create Action is designed to support this mission. It is a program that summons the full power of Sony – including funding, product, creativity resources and accessibility – to expand the impact and influence of local organizations that are creating a tremendous positive impact in their community.'

Sony is now calling for applications from across the United States. Eligible non-profit organizations must be 501(c)(3) with less than $500,000 in annual operating revenue. The $500,000 revenue cutoff covers nearly 90% of the US's more than 1 million non-profit organizations. For smaller organizations, marketing and fundraising are two of the most often cited challenges. Sony Create Action is designed to help address these challenges.

The Create Action program has a key focus on organizations with the following programs: STEAM Education (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics), Academic Enrichment, Workforce Development, and Community and Civic Engagement. This is not a strictly limiting focus, so organizations offering other programs should not be discouraged from applying. Applications and necessary information are available here.