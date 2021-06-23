Panasonic announces new firmware updates for the Lumix S1, S1R and S5

Panasonic has announced new firmware updates for its Lumix S Series full-frame mirrorless cameras to enhance the functionality of the S1, S1R and S5 cameras. When the latest firmware updates release in July, Panasonic will also release plug-in software to allow users to open HLG photos shot with S series cameras in Adobe Photoshop CC.

Looking first at the S1 firmware update, which brings the S1 to version 2.1, it's a somewhat short list of improvements. However, the changes could be a big deal for some users. For S1 users with the optional Upgrade Software Key DMW-SFU2, firmware 2.1 adds RAW video data output over HDMI to Blackmagic Video Assist 12G HDR. 5.9K, 4K and Anamorphic (4:3) 3.5K 12-bit RAW video can be output over HDMI to the Blackmagic Video Assist 12G HDR and files are recorded as Blackmagic RAW. Full-frame 5.9K video can be recorded at up to 29.97p. APS-C 4K video is recordable up to 59.94p. APS-C Anamorphic video can be recorded at 50p, 29.97p, 25p and 23.98p.

Panasonic S1

For other S1 owners, firmware 2.1 also adds L.ClassicNeo and L.Monochrome S Photo Style options. These new photo styles have also been added to the S1R via firmware version 1.9. This is the only change to the S1R.

The Panasonic S5, which is being brought to firmware version 2.3, includes the same RAW video output improvements as the S1 but doesn't include the new Photo Styles.

Panasonic S5

As mentioned earlier, Panasonic will also release a Lumix HLG Photo for Adobe Photoshop plug-in, which will work with files from all S Series cameras. The plug-in will allow any HLG photo (HDR still image) captured with an S Series camera to be opened, edited and saved in Photoshop CC. If you're using an HLG-corresponding monitor, you can also view the files over an HDMI connection with your S Series camera.

The new firmware updates and plug-in will be available on July 12 at 9:00pm EDT via this Lumix support page.