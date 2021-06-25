In Other News: Coastal landscapes, Canon RF lens comparison, travel photo tips and much more

Triptych coastal landscapes with Thomas Heaton

Photographer Thomas Heaton loves epic landscape photography. He's done his fair share of it. However, his latest video showcases a more intimate, low-key landscape photography shoot along a local coast. It's peaceful and very productive. He thinks intimate landscape photography can be just as rewarding, if not more rewarding, than big expansive landscape journeys.

Depth comparison: Canon RF 85mm f/1.2 versus RF 70-200mm f/2.8

Over at SLR Lounge, Pye Jirsa compared the Canon RF 85mm f/1.2 and RF 70-200mm f/2.8. While the video is about these specific lenses and comparing their optical characteristics for portraiture, it's also an interesting look at how focal length and aperture impact the look of your photos.

5 tips for travel photography from Nat Geo photographer Jim Richardson

National Geographic photographer Jim Richardson sat down with B&H to offer five tips for travel photography. Richardson discusses what to keep in mind on location, how to photograph a wide variety of subjects and much more in the video below.

How to blend photographs with varying shutter speeds

Photographer Adam Gibbs blends different photos for many reasons. Sometimes he focus stacks. Other times, he wants to expand the dynamic range of a scene. When photographing moving water, it can be challenging to blend images captured at different shutter speeds. In a video earlier this month, Gibbs published a video outlining how he blends exposures captured at different shutter speeds.

The best focal lengths for landscape photos

Photographer Ross Hoddinott of NatureTTL published a new video showing about selecting focal lengths for landscape photography. Each scene is a bit different, as are different focal lengths. Do you want to use a wide-angle, mid-range or telephoto lens for your landscape photos? Find out in the video below.

How to improve your large prints with Nik Sharpener

As part of the Nik Collection by DxO, the Nik Sharpener plug-in offers ways to improve the sharpness of not only your RAW image files but also for eventual output. In the video below, Nik Collection by DxO showcases the steps you can take within Nik Sharpener to improve your large prints. Outlined below are ways to selectively sharpen photos, choose the right settings for different print sizes and paper types and much more.

Astrophotography in National Parks

In a recent B&H Event Space presentation, photographer Matt Dietrich discussed astrophotography in National Parks. Covered topics include recommended camera settings, useful photo gear, planning trips and more. If you're interested in night sky photography, it's a great presentation to check out.

6 tips for photographing in natural light

Photographer Emily Teague joined up with Adorama to deliver six tips for shooting in natural light.