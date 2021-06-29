Nikon Z fc camera announced, blends iconic old-school style with modern Nikon Z technology

Nikon has announced a new Z camera, the Z fc. The Nikon Z fc is a DX-format camera that blends Nikon's latest mirrorless technology with classic Nikon styling and functionality. The Z fc channels the spirit of the Nikon Df DSLR, which blended contemporary imaging with old-school looks. In that same vein, the Nikon Z fc borrows the timeless style of the Nikon FM2 35mm film camera, complete with an old Nikon logo and numerous dials.

At its core, the Nikon Z fc is very similar to the Nikon Z50. The Z fc includes the same 20.9-megapixel APS-C (DX) CMOS image sensor and EXPEED 6 processor. This means that the Z fc includes the same 209-point hybrid autofocus system and continuous shooting speeds up to 11 frames per second. The Z fc has some new tricks up its sleeve, too, including real-time Eye AF during video recording.

Nikon Z fc

The Z fc has been designed around the concept of style and usability. The analog tactile dials are designed to be precise and promise satisfying clicks and overall feel. Dedicated dials on the top of the camera include controls for ISO, shutter speed and exposure compensation.

'The Z fc is the kind of camera many have been waiting for, and that only Nikon could create. It's exceptionally slim, yet offers superb image quality and features, with iconic styling and precise tactile controls. It's a joy to carry and use for casual street photography, streaming, or just living in the here and now,' said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc. 'It's no coincidence that we are also announcing a variety of compact lenses alongside the camera to perfectly complement the iconic aesthetic.'

Speaking of lenses, Nikon is all in on the old-school style of its new Z camera. Alongside the Z fc, Nikon is releasing a new silver version of its Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens, matching the satin silver finish of the Z fc. Nikon has also announced a new Nikkor Z 28mm f/2.8 lens, Nikon's first ultra-compact and lightweight full-frame Z prime. It's the lightest FX lens ever, and the SE version has a unique, classic design to match the Z fc. A version with typical Nikkor Z styling will also be available this fall.

Nikon has also announced the development of a new DX lens, the Nikkor Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR. This 7.8x zoom will deliver a 27-210mm equivalent focal length range for APS-C Nikon Z cameras. The versatile zoom lens is scheduled to arrive sometime during 2021.

Nikon Z fc with silver DX 16-50mm lens (left) and the new 28mm f/2.8 (SE) (right)

Back to the Nikon Z fc, the camera has an old-school look, but it promises new-school performance. The camera can record 4K/30p video, features eye AF in video recording, includes a Vari-Angle touchscreen display, includes USB Power Delivery functionality and much more. To learn all about the new Nikon Z fc camera, head over to our Nikon Z fc Preview.

The Nikon Z fc's 3" Vari-Angle display can be reversed to have a more film camera-like style.

The Nikon Z fc will arrive in late July as a body-only option and in two kits, one with the silver 16-50mm lens and the other with the SE version of Nikon's new Z 28mm f/2.8 SE lens. The body will cost $960, with the two kits selling for $1,100 and $1,200, respectively. A limited-edition version of the Z fc will also be available in six different colors -- white, coral pink, mint green, sand beige, amber brown, and natural gray. This $1,200 kit -- a $100 premium over the standard color -- will be available exclusively through Nikon USA and comes with a 16-50mm lens.