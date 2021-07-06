Fujifilm ceases sale of Velvia 100 film in the US due to new EPA regulations

Another film is being removed from store shelves, at least in the United States. However, this time, a film's removal is not due to a lack of demand but rather federal regulations. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued new regulations banning phenol, isopropylated phosphate (3:1), which is present in Fujifilm FUJICHROME Velvia 100 film. Under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), Fujifilm is banned from selling Velvia 100 in the United States, effective July 6, 2021.

Fujifilm has issued a statement on the ban, which can be read in full below:

'On March 8, 2021, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalized a rule regarding the chemical phenol, isopropylated phosphate (3:1) (PIP (3:1)) (CASRN 68937-41-7) under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), which prohibited the processing and distribution in commerce, including sales, of the chemical and products containing the chemical. EPA also issued an enforcement policy on the same day stating that it will not enforce the ban on processing and distribution until September 5, 2021.

A miniscule amount (less than 0.0003%) of PIP (3:1) is present within the layers of FUJICHROME Velvia 100 Professional films. Fujifilm believes that the trace amount of PIP (3:1) in the FUJICHROME Velvia 100 Professional films pose no risk to the environment.

As a global leader in imaging, Fujifilm is committed to acting sustainably, and complying with all country regulations. As such, Fujifilm will discontinue FUJICHROME Velvia 100 Professional film in the US effective immediately (July 6, 2021).

If you've purchased FUJICHROME Velvia 100 Professional films please read the accompanying Safety Data Sheet carefully.'

The referenced Safety Data Sheet outlines the safety risk of FUJICHROME Velvia 100 film, as viewed by Fujifilm. The document doesn't outline any immediate health risks associated with handling the film. However, if you own the film, we nonetheless recommend reading the entire document.

The restriction on Fujifilm FUJICHROME Velvia 100 only applies to the United States market. However, it remains unclear how the ban in a major market may impact the economics of Fujifilm continuing to produce the film stock. Fujifilm's Velvia 50, which promises similar, albeit slightly different, characteristics, is unaffected by the EPA's new regulations. Velvia 50 is currently on backorder, but like Velvia 100, it is still being produced by Fujifilm in Japan. I'm hopeful that it's possible to produce Velvia 100 without PIP, but Fujifilm has made no such promises nor statements suggesting that this is an avenue it's considering.

