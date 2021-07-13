Fuji XF 18mm f/1.4 R WR Gallery: Real-world sample images from Fujifilm’s latest fast wide-angle prime

Click here to browse our Fujifilm XF 18mm f/1.4 Gallery

Back in April, Fujifilm announced a new super-fast, weather-sealed prime lens, the XF 18mm f/1.4 R WR. This bright 27mm-equivalent prime lens offers a versatile wide-angle view that's perfect for landscapes, travel and street photography. The wide f/1.4 aperture also makes it an ideal option for night sky photography and other low-light shooting situations. Plus, despite the bright aperture, the lens is surprisingly lightweight and compact, as well as robustly weather-sealed.

We had an early hands-on look with a pre-production sample of the lens back when it was first announced, but we weren't able to share images shot with the lens at that time. Fortunately, we have received a full production sample of the XF 18mm f/1.4 lens -- along with an X-T4 -- and now have an initial batch of real-world gallery images to share, ahead of our in-depth field testing treatment.

Fuji X-T4: 18mm, f/1.4, 1/16000s, ISO 160, -0.33EV

Based on an initial impression, the new Fuji XF 18mm f/1.4 lens offers excellent image quality performance, even when shot wide-open at f/1.4. Fine detail is excellent, CA is minimal, and the bright aperture offers a wonderful shallow depth of field and pleasing bokeh -- despite the wide-angle focal length. Even though the XF 18mm f/1.4 is rather wide and not a "portrait lens," the close-focusing performance is also quite impressive for this type of lens, further enhancing the shallow depth-of-field look and subject isolation potential. The lens can create striking images with close-up subjects and smooth out-of-focus areas.

Fuji X-T4: 18mm, f/1.4, 1/35s, ISO 160

Optically, the Fuji XF 18mm f/1.4 uses a total of 15 elements in nine groups, which is quite a bit of glass for such a compact lens. The lens utilizes three aspherical elements and one extra-low dispersion (ED) element in its optical layout, which helps ensure sharp performance and minimizes chromatic aberration and comatic aberration.

Fuji X-T4: 18mm, f/1.4, 1/2700s, ISO 160

As mentioned, we're still in the process of testing the new Fuji XF 18mm f/1.4 R WR, but for an initial look at the lens's image quality while out in the field, check out our Fuji XF 18mm f/1.4 Gallery. As usual, the Sample Gallery has both untouched straight-from-camera JPEG images as well as RAW files for download and closer inspection and testing.