Capture One 21 updated: New Magic Brush, improved Exporter, more camera/lens support and more

Capture One 21 (14.3.0) is available now. The update adds various improvements, introduces new features and includes new camera and lens support.

New to Capture One 21 (14.3.0) is the Magic Brush. The Magic Brush is designed to create complex masks in a matter of seconds. The tool is found in the Layers Tool or Cursor Tools menu. Once selected, you simply draw a line around the area you wish to mask and Capture One will automatically fill the space. Magic Brush identifies similar pixels and creates a mask of similar color pixels, including grayscale, allowing the user to perform localized edits.

The latest update also includes a redesigned Exporter. All export options are available on a single screen when exporting now, speeding up the process considerably. Further, there's a new Proofing Viewer. It allows you to preview selected user output settings. Users can also replace images upon export in the new update.

Additional workflow improvements include being able to see the content of a selected folder, including subfolder content, within catalogs. You can also synchronize new subfolders in your catalog by synchronizing the parent folder. The new functionality allows users to keep their catalogs in sync with their hard drives and reduce the time it takes to import images and manage catalogs manually.

The new update adds improvements to tethering, as well, for Fujifilm and Leica cameras. You can now trigger image capture with a connected Fujifilm camera using Capture One tethering LiveView. Leica users can adjust focus using Capture One's Focus Nudge tool.

The update also adds camera support for the Fujifilm X-T1 IR, Fujifilm X-S10 (tethering) and Panasonic Lumix G99/G95/G90. The total number of cameras with RAW support in Capture One is more than 500. A dedicated team at Capture One must profile each camera to ensure high-quality results. New lens support has been added as well for various Fujifilm, Sony and Sigma lenses. The full list of newly-supported optics is below.

Fujifilm Fujinon XF16mm F2.8 R WR

Fujifilm Fujinon XF18mm F1.4 R LM WR

Fujifilm Fujinon XF27mm F2.8 R WR

Fujifilm Fujinon XF50mm F1.0 R WR

Fujifilm Fujinon XF10-24mm F4 R OIS WR

Fujifilm Fujinon XF70-300mm F4-5.6 R LM OIS WR

Fujifilm Fujinon GF30mm F3.5 R WR

Fujifilm Fujinon GF80mm F1.7 R WR

Sony FE 35mm F1.4 GM (SEL35F14GM)

Sony FE 40mm F2.5 G (SEL40F25G)

Sony FE 50mm F1.2 GM (SEL50F12GM)

Sony FE 50mm F2.5 G (SEL50F25G)

Sigma 15mm F2.8 EX DG (Canon EF)

Sigma 16mm F1.4 DC DN (Sony E)

Capture One 21 (14.3.0) is available now as a free update for existing Capture One 21 users. To try Capture One 21 for yourself, if you have yet to give it a go, a trial is available from Capture One.