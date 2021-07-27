Sony announces ZV-E10: APS-C E-mount Alpha camera for vloggers and video content creators

Last year, as the pandemic was in its early stages, Sony released the ZV1. The fixed lens camera includes a 1"-type image sensor and is aimed at vloggers and video content creators. In the year since then, the pandemic has driven demand for tools to create video, live stream, vlog and telework with webcams. Beyond this, many people have had the opportunity to pick up new hobbies, including getting started with videography and photography. To better serve these customers, Sony has released a new Alpha series camera, the Sony ZV-E10.

The ZV-E10 is a blend of the videography and vlogging spirit of the ZV1 and the imaging and video performance of interchangeable lens cameras like the A6100 and A6600. The ZV-E10 is an E-mount interchangeable lens camera with a 24.2-megapixel APS-C CMOS image sensor.

The camera can record stills and video, but it is designed around the idea of vlogging and video creation. To that end, it's Sony's first APS-C camera with the company's Digital Audio Interface the 4K-capable camera is UVC/UAC compliant for webcam use. The camera includes a vari-angle touchscreen that swivels out to the side, allowing a single user to frame video. The ZV-E10 includes Natural Skin Tone and Soft Skin Effect features from the ZV1, too.

Sony ZV-E10

Thanks to its image sensor and BIONZ X image processing engine, the ZV-E10 includes Fast Hybrid AF, Real-Time Eye AF and Real-Time Tracking AF. The phase-detect and contrast-detect autofocus system covers 84% of the image area (3:2 ratio). The camera has an ISO range of 100-32,000 and can shoot at 11 frames per second.

Sony ZV-E10 with optional Bluetooth shooting grip

While its still photography features are impressive, the camera's primary use case is video. The ZV-E10 records 4K video with the full width of the sensor at up to 30p. The camera utilizes 6K oversampling. When recording Full HD video, you can shoot at up to 120fps. The ZV-E10 can record HLG video and includes S-Gamut3.Cine/S-Log3, S-Gamut3/S-Log3 profiles. The camera also includes a built-in directional 3-capsule mic and includes a windscreen.

Sony ZV-E10

The ZV-E10 will be available as a body option and in a kit at the end of August. The body will cost $700 USD ($900 CAD). The kit comes with Sony's standard 16-50mm APS-C kit lens and costs $800 ($1,000 CAD). The ZV-E10 will be available in black and white colorways.