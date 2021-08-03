LEE Filters expands LEE100 filter system with adapter for Nikon’s Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S Nikkor zoom lens

LEE Filters has announced a new adapter for its LEE 100 filter system to use compatible filters on the Nikon Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S lens. While the lens can accept screw-on filters, unlike its DSLR predecessor, the ultra-wide lens takes 105mm (!) filters. 105mm filters are large, expensive and difficult to find. There's not a great selection of 105mm filters, as it's an unusual size for a screw-on filter.

The LEE100 system accepts square and rectangular LEE100x100 and 100x150mm filters, such as graduated neutral density, solid neutral density and polarizing filters. For what it's worth, I've used a LEE Filters system for years on my Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G lens, which cannot accept screw-on filters.

The new LEE100 holder for the Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S is physically larger and developed specifically for Nikon's new wide-angle zoom, promising optimal vignette performance. The holder has a 'bespoke compression system' to ensure a secure fit that doesn't damage the lens barrel. To make it easier to attach the holder, it includes visual 'smart alignment' markings. The holder is mad from aluminum alloy and has an anti-reflective coating and gasket to prevent light leak.

You can place multiple filters in the holder using modular guide blocks, which are the same blocks as in the standard LEE100 system, allowing for interchangeability. There are newly designed foamless stoppers for the new holder, however, designed for optimum wide-angle performance. There's a physical stop built in, which prevents the edge of a filter from coming into the frame, even at 14mm.

(Via Nikon Rumors)