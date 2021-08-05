Corel announces PaintShop Pro 2022 and PaintShop Pro 2022 Ultimate

Corel has announced PaintShop Pro 2022 and PaintShop Pro 2022 Ultimate. The two versions are Corel's latest powerful all-in-one photo editing and graphic design suites. Designed for photographers and content creators of any skill level, PaintShop Pro 2022 promises new editing features, AI implementation, a streamlined interface and more.

' No matter your photo editing expectations or expertise, PaintShop Pro 2022 makes it simple to create, organize and share your visual story,' said Chris Pierce, Director of Product for Photo and Digital Arts at Corel. 'PaintShop Pro has long been known for its depth and impressive professional photo power. But with this latest release, we've found new ways to make the entire creative editing process easier, and frankly more fun, for a full range of photo software users. We're leveraging the power of AI to simplify tedious tasks, re-imagining the photographer's flow through the application, and delivering new creative content to offer an exceptional experience from start to finish. The versatile set of tools in PaintShop Pro 2022 can help anyone make every shot, the best shot.'

Driving the improved performance and set of features are new AI features, including:

AI Background Replacement: Instantly change the background of an image using this new tool. The tool intelligently detects and masks people in a photo, allowing the user to seamlessly replace a background.

AI Portrait Mode: Automatically apply a bokeh blur to the background.

AI Style Transfer: With new Color Matching and Smooth Image options, users can control the detail, texture and color in stylized images.

Beyond the new AI-powered photo editing tools, PaintShop Pro 2022 includes new photo editing tools, too.

Frame Tool: Place photos or other raster objects into shapes quickly and easily. You can use various frame shapes and sizes to achieve the desired look and accelerate the creation of digital layouts.

Improved file support: PaintShop Pro now accepts HEIC and HEIF images, allowing users to upload and edit images captured with an iPhone and iPad without converting the file format.

New brushes, color palettes, gradients, patterns and picture tubes: There are new creative tools available to download from the Welcome Book in PaintShop Pro 2022.

Improved usability: A redesigned Welcome screen offers new and beginner users quick access to learning tools. The new Workspace tab includes built-in tutorials. New thumbnail previews for recently opened files make it easier to find what you're looking for.

PaintShop Pro 2022 can work with video files as well. A new Highlight Reel feature allows users to create highlight videos of their adventures quickly. The tool analyzes, extracts and compiles the best photos and video clips you upload and compiles them into a reel. New MultiCam Capture Lite makes it easier for users to record how-to videos, gaming videos, product demos and more with easy-to-use recording software.

PaintShop Pro 2022 and PaintShop Pro 2022 Ultimate are available now for Windows. PaintShop Pro 2022 costs $80 for new users and $60 for upgrades. The Ultimate version is $100 and $80 for an upgrade. Ultimate's $20 extra cost includes several features not found in PaintShop Pro 2022, including the Highlight Reel and MultiCam Capture Lite applications mentioned above. Ultimate also comes with the Sea-to-Sky Workspace to edit underwater and drone photographs and Corel Painter Essentials 8, a painting and drawing program. For the full list of differences between the two versions, click here. 30-day free trials of each version are available on the respective product pages.