Tamron announces development of two Sony E-mount mirrorless lenses, 35-150mm F/2-2.8 & 28-75mm F2.8 G2

Tamron continues to expand its mirrorless lens offerings, announcing the development of two more fast-aperture zoom lenses for Sony E-mount mirrorless cameras. The first lens is an all-new optic, a versatile travel-zoom-style lens, with a 35-150mm zoom range and a bright f/2-2.8 aperture. According to Tamron, this new 35-150mm f/2-2.8 lens is the world's first full-frame E-mount zoom lens with an f/2 aperture.

The second lens being announced is an updated to an existing offering, the Tamron 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2. The first version of this fast-aperture standard zoom, the 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD, debuted back in 2018, but Tamron's already ready to roll out a revised version with an updated optical design and new autofocusing system.

Tamron 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD (Model A058)

First up, the all-new Tamron 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD is a highly versatile optic designed for a wide variety of photographic subjects. Tamron calls the lens an ideal travel photography lens, with a focal length ranging from a wide-angle 35mm to a telephoto 150mm. This new lens should be an ideal all-in-one solution for landscapes, portraits, and interiors as well as low-light and nighttime photography pursuits thanks to its bright f/2-2.8 aperture range.

As this is just a "development announcement" at this stage, detailed specs on the lens's optical configuration have not been shared yet. However, we do know that the lens will incorporate Tamron's VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motor focusing system, allowing for high-speed and high-precision autofocusing performance. Though not explicitly mentioned with this lens, the new Tamron 35-150mm F/2-2.8's AF system will likely support many of Sony's advanced autofocus features, such as Fast Hybrid AF, Eye AF and Direct Manual Focus (DMF), as we've seen on other recent Tamron E-mount lenses.

Tamron also states that this new lens utilizes a new design for "enhanced operability and ergonomic texture."

Tamron 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 (Model A063)

As the "G2" moniker suggests, the new 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 is the successor to the earlier 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD lens. One of the key improvements with this G2 model is an updated optical construction. Much like the 35-150mm F/2-2.8, this is just a "development announcement" at this point, so the exact optical changes are not specified, but Tamron states that the new 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 lens's optical design has been overhauled for improved imaging performance and to take advantage of "the latest digital cameras that offer increased resolution."

Another key change with this second-generation lens is the move to a linear AF motor from a stepping motor. The first model utilized Tamron's RXD (Rapid eXtra-silent stepping Drive) stepping motor unit, which offered swift and quiet autofocusing. However, this new lens incorporates Tamron's VXD linear motor system, which the company states should offer even faster AF performance, speed and higher precision. Additionally, this new lens has an ever-so-slightly close-focusing distance at the widest angle, focusing down to 7.1 inches (approx 18cm) compared to 7.5 inches in the original model. The maximum magnification ratio at 28mm is now 1:2.7 compared to 1:2.9 in the predecessor.

TAMRON Lens Utility

In addition to these two new upcoming zoom lenses, Tamron is also announcing a new lens function customization software called "TAMRON Lens Utility." Both the 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD and 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 lenses will be compatible with this new software application, which will allow users to customize a variety of lens functions as well as update the lens' firmware. Users will be able to change the behavior of the lens's Focus Set Button and adjust the Focus Ring functionality, including the focusing ring direction, which can be useful particularly for video creators using specialized focusing gears and accessories.

Owners will be able to connect the lens directly to their computer using the lens' Connector Port by way of an optional TAMRON Connection Cable. The TAMRON Lens Utility feels reminiscent of Tamron's existing "TAP-in Console" computer lens updating accessory system that is used with several of Tamron's DSLR lenses. However, according to Tamron's press information, it appears that the lenses that are compatible with the new TAMRON Lens Utility connect directly to a computer via a built-in (USB?) port rather than a standalone lens-mount dock accessory.

The full list of features in the new TAMRON Lens Utility is as follows:

Focus Set Button settings A-B Focus: Set 2 focus positions (A and B) and make the focus automatically shift between A and B Focus Preset: Set your desired focus position and move the focus to the recorded point by a click Switch Focus Ring Function (Focus/Aperture): Switch Focus Ring Function from focus adjustment to aperture adjustment Assign function from the camera: Assign custom functions from the camera body to the Focus Set Button

Focus Ring settings MF Ring Rotation: Change the rotation direction of the focus ring MF Method: Choose the method of focus operation when using the focus ring

Firmware Updates

Pricing & Availability

As mentioned earlier, both lenses are just in the development stage, so pricing has not yet been announced. However, both lenses are expected to be fully announced and released in 2021.