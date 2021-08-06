VuePoint ultralight full-size travel tripod weighs about the same as an iPhone 12 Pro Max

VuePoint has launched a new Kickstarter campaign for full-size ultralight travel tripods. The campaign has been funded with 27 days remaining.

The tripod comes in two sizes, 'Mid' and 'Max,' and include ballheads with titanium hardware. The smaller one has a maximum height of 106cm (42") and weighs a mere 255 grams (9 ounces). The VuePoint Max has a max height of 137cm (54") and weighs 454g (16 oz.). Both tripods have a maximum load capacity of 1.6kg (3.5 lbs). That may not sound like a lot of load capacity. Still, it's sufficient for phones, action cameras, compact cameras, mirrorless cameras with wide-angle/standard/compact zoom lenses and some DSLRs. VuePoint states that gear between 1.5kg and 1.8kg (4 lbs) may still work, but anything heavier than 1.8kg is too much.

Lightweight design is one aspect of a travel tripod; it must also be compact. The packed size of the Mid is 53cm (21") long and 5cm (2") wide. The Max is the same length when packed but slightly wider at 6.5cm (2.5"). The minimum height of each for use is 46cm (18").

Credit: VuePoint

It's a bit difficult to understand what these specifications mean in real-world use. The VuePoint Mid is about the same weight as an iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is quite impressive. Per VuePoint, its new tripod is about five times lighter than typical travel tripods and five times taller than typical mini tripods.

Being able to quickly set up your tripod matters too. VuePoint says that its tripods can be set up in about three seconds. The carbon fiber legs lock via tapered sections, meaning that there are set height adjustments (three for the Mid and four for the Max). There's less adjustability than standard tripods, but it results in a lighter, faster setup, so it's a tradeoff.

Other compromises include less stability and less weight capacity, which we touched on above. You can improve stability by hanging up to 4.5kg (10 lbs) of weight from the center hook under the ballhead. For backpackers with heavy camera gear or lenses, the VuePoint is not the tripod for you. However, for photographers with lightweight mirrorless camera gear, the tripod may be a suitable choice. For a full list of features and specifications, check VuePoint's website.

Credit: VuePoint

VuePoint Mid is available for $169 to Kickstarter backers. The VuePoint Max is available for $199. For early backers, you can get free phone and action camera mounts. There are two optional add-ons available, too. A fiber tripod bag is available for $29, and an ultralight camera clamp and plate are available for $9. Estimated delivery is very soon, with VuePoint expecting shipments next month. For the full details on the VuePoint ultralight travel tripod and to evaluate backing options, visit Kickstarter.

(Via PetaPixel)

Disclaimer: Please do your research before backing any crowdfunding project. We only share projects that appear promising, legitimate and interesting to photographers. You can learn more about how Kickstarter works via its trust and accountability page.