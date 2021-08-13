Software sneak peek: ON1 shows off upcoming Sky Swap AI technology

ON1 has released a sneak peek at its upcoming Sky Swap AI technology. ON1 has been on a roll with AI-powered software lately, including the recent ON1 NoNoise AI and Portrait AI. Now, it appears that ON1 wants to leverage AI masking tools to allow users to replace the skies in their images.

ON1's software has long included powerful masking tools. Given that some competing software solutions, like Adobe Photoshop and Skylum Luminar, include sky replacement tools, it's the logical next step for ON1. In the video below, you can see Sky Swap AI in action within ON1 Photo RAW. You can see the tool's location within the software, its user interface, the mask the software creates and different sky options. After selecting a new sky, you can adjust it, ensuring it matches your original image. You can change brightness, haze, warmth and blur. You can also adjust the position of the sky and adjust its edges. The software will ship with different skies you can use, and you'll be able to upload your images for use.

ON1's president and CEO, Craig Keudell, published a letter on the ON1 blog earlier this week, outlining the company's plans for the rest of the year. In his letter, Keudell talked about the team working hard on the next major release of ON1 Photo RAW ahead of an anticipated release. New features will be shown off leading up to the release, like the sneak peek of Sky Swap AI above. Keudell also teases 'an ultra-fast way to create and style time-lapse photography.' Another interesting tidbit is this sentence, '…an all-new way to use other Photoshop plugins inside Photo RAW as the host application.' It will be interesting to see what this means for ON1 users.

Keudell goes on to say, 'We think Photo RAW owners are going to be ecstatic about all the new tools and features coming in the next major release. There will be some changes to ON1 product offerings not seen in the past, including more of a delineation between standalone products and plugin products, providing Photo RAW customers with each of these newest technologies, more choices, and customized offerings based on their specific workflow. Whether you are using ON1 Photo RAW, plugins, or both, it will be an exciting time for sure.'

To learn more about ON1's current software options and to stay up to date with the newest features and technologies, visit ON1.