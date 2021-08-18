Wildlife, sports, landscapes, portraits & more, we want to see it! Your Best Shot Photo Contest is back!

We're teaming up once again with our sister publication, Digital Photo, to co-host a new photography contest. Previous contests, such as the Street Scene Photo Contest and Feather Focus Photo Contest, narrowed the scope down to a certain style or genre of photography, candid street photos for the former and bird photography for the latter in these two cases.

However, the recently relaunched Your Best Shot Photo Contest is all about your best images. Period. Regardless of genre, style or technique. We want to see them all! Find, sort, edit and fine-tune your best photos, whether it's an awe-inspiring bird-in-flight image, an incredible sports shot, a sweeping landscape scene or an intimate and moving portrait or candid moment, the Your Best Shot Contest accepts them all.

What's more, not only do the winners get recognition and their images published on both on Digital Photo and here at IR but winners also receive an array of awesome prizes, thanks to our amazing sponsors. First Prize takes home a cool $500 in cash plus a Sony A6400 kit with a 16-50mm zoom lens, a Gura Gear Kiboko 45L camera backpack, a Manfrotto tripod kit and much more! Second and Third Place winners also get a cash prize and a selection of prizes.

The deadline to enter the 2021 Your Best Shot Photo Contest is October 5th, so you have a good span of time to find some amazing shots or head out into the field to create some fresh images! There is a fee to submit photos: 1 image for $25 and 2 for a discounted amount of $35. However, you can enter as many photos as you'd like.

Want a little inspiration? Check out the Winners Gallery from the previous Your Best Photo Contest, or browse through some of these how-to articles for some tips and tricks for both shooting and post-processing.

For all the rules and fine details about entering your photos and to see the full range of prizes, head over to the Your Best Shot 2021 Photo Contest page.

Happy Shooting and Good Luck!