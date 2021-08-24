Capture One announces HDR merging and panorama stitching tools for release later this year

Capture One is working on adding a pair of highly requested features to its flagship photo editing software. After a long wait, Capture One is receiving HDR merging and panorama stitching tools.

When added, the two tools, which have long been available in competing software like Adobe Lightroom, will make Capture One a one-stop solution for even more photographers. Gone will be the days of bouncing between Capture One and Lightroom/Photoshop.

Users will be able to create high-quality panoramas in seconds in Capture One using the new Panorama stitching tool. The new HDR merging tool will allow users to combine and adjust multiple bracketed photos to create tonally accurate HDR photos.

Combined with Capture One's impressive raw processing engine and layers-based workflow, Capture One promises to be a highly capable and impressive way to create HDR images, panoramas and even HDR panoramas.

When can Capture One users expect the new tools? Per Capture One on Twitter, the tools are planned to release in December. The Capture One team has been very busy working on new u,pdates and the transparency is welcome. While December is still a ways away, it's good to know what's in the pipeline for Capture One.

To learn more about Capture One, visit its website. In case you missed it, we interviewed Capture One's CEO, Rafael Orta, earlier this year. In the interview, Orta discussed Capture One's shift toward more regular, smaller updates and the company's commitment to openness with its users.