Godox announces V860 III speedlight with modeling light, also available as Flashpoint Zoom III R2 TTL

Godox has announced a new 76Ws speedlight, the V860 III. Adorama has an identical flash available under the Flashpoint brand, too, the Flashpoint Zoom Li-on III R2 TTL speedlight.

The new flash is the successor to the V860 II (Zoom II R2 TTL) and incorporates numerous new features and improvements. One of the big changes is the inclusion of a modeling light on the front of the speedlight. The 2W LED modeling lamp has a color temperature of approximately 5300K and includes 10 adjustable brightness levels. The modeling lamp should work well for previewing lighting effects, and it will also aid with focusing in dim environments.

Flashpoint Zoom III R2 TTL

Another new feature is a 'quick switch,' which lets you swap between TTL and manual mode. On the older model, this required users to go into the flash's menu. Speaking of the menu, it's controllable via buttons on the rear of the flash. The flash includes a backlit display.

The new flash includes an updated quick-release lock. This ensures the flash stays securely locked onto the camera. There's also an upgraded lithium-ion battery, which is rated for up to 480 full-power flashes. The speedlight has a 1.5s recycling time.

The Godox V860 III (and new Flashpoint speedlight) include built-in 2.4Ghz wireless technology

The flash has many of the same performance features as its predecessor, including zoom from 20-200mm, up to 330° of swivel and up to 120° of vertical tilt (so you can even point the flash backward). The flash is compatible with a variety of light modifiers and includes built-in 2.4Ghz wireless technology. It can work wirelessly with compatible system triggers, other lights and transmitter units. The speedlight can work as both a transmitter and receiver.

With TTL, manual and multi flash modes, the V860 III (Zoom III R2 TTL) promises to be a versatile speedlight. It has high-speed sync up to 1/8000s and includes FEC, FEB and rear curtain sync.

Image credit: Godox

The Godox V860 III (Flashpoint Zoom III R2 TTL) is available for $229 for Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Pentax and Sony cameras. To learn more, visit Godox and Adorama.

(Via PetaPixel)