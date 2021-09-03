In Other News: Dealing with mixed lighting, night sky photo tips, posing ideas and more

What is mixed lighting and how to deal with it?

Adorama recently released a two-part video series about mixed lighting. What is mixed lighting? It's a challenging situation when a scene has different types of lights. Lights can be different colors, different brightness or both. It can be an unflattering light situation, making it difficult to get the correct white balance and exposure.

When you're dealing with mixed lighting, what can you do? In the first video below, Pye Jirsa offers up numerous solutions, including what you can do at the time of capture and options during post-processing.

In the second video, Jirsa offers up ways you can work with mixed lighting rather than trying to eliminate the problem. You can incorporate different techniques to use mixed lighting scenarios to create more impactful, interesting images.

Embracing the unexpected in photography can be thrilling

If you're an outdoor photographer, you may find that things rarely go according to plan. Photographer Simon Baxter released a video that shows how you can learn to embrace the unexpected in photography to some spectacular results. As Baxter puts it, 'nature often has a habit of surprising and thrilling us with the unexpected.'

B&H Event Space: Photographing the northern lights

I love the northern lights. The incredible natural phenomena gave me my start at Imaging Resource. If Dave Pardue hadn't interviewed me about one of my northern lights images, I never would've been fortunate enough to join the team here. Enough about me, though, as Canon Technical Advisor and photographer Eric Stoner recently presented at the B&H Event Space about photographing the northern lights. In the video below, Stoner offers tips for planning your photoshoot, optimal camera settings and more.

Reviewing different photographers' Lightroom presets

Daniel Inskeep of Mango Street recently purchased a variety of Lightroom presets from Moment's digital goods shop. The shop includes Lightroom presets and LUTs from many different photographers, Inskeep included. In the video below, he goes through and reviews some different presets he purchased. If you like the idea of editing your images in Lightroom with only a few clicks, presets may be right for you.

Quick posing hack you can use when rushed

Posing a portrait subject is difficult. Even if you learn about posing techniques, when you're in the field or studio taking photos, your mind can go blank. Photographer Manny Ortiz has a quick 'hack' you can use to get back on track and help your subject pose well.

Making a basic night sky timelapse

We've got another night sky video from the folks at B&H. This other video features David Marx, and he explains the fundamentals of night sky timelapse photography and how to create a video using your images. Marx uses Lightroom Classic and Photoshop in the video below.

Milky Way and night sky photography with Jennifer Wu

Why stop at just two night sky videos from B&H? At Optic 2021, photographer Jennifer Wu discussed how she photographs the night sky and the Milky Way. Her presentation includes discussions about camera gear, planning, dealing with light pollution, setting up your camera, focusing on the stars, scouting locations, composing images and more.

The key to successful landscape photography

Mads Peter Iversen believes the key to successful landscape photography is to be open to improvisation and take full advantage of special situations when in the field. What does this mean in practice? Find out in his video below.

How to selectively mask and remove noise from your photos using ON1 NoNoise AI

ON1, makers of software like Photo RAW and the new NoNoise AI app, published a tutorial last month showing how to use NoNoise AI to selectively remove noise from your photos.

How to change the color of an object in Photoshop

Jesús Ramirez of Photoshop Training Channel released a video tutorial showing how to change the color of any object in Adobe Photoshop using several different professional-quality techniques.