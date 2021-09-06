ZY Optics announces Mitakon Speedmaster 135mm f/2.5 APO Portrait lens for DSLR and mirrorless

Zhong Yi Optics (ZY Optics) has announced a new portrait prime lens, the Mitakon Speedmaster 135mm f/2.5 APO Portrait lens. The wide-aperture lens is rebuilt from ZY Optics's prior 135mm lens, the 135mm f/2.8. The lens is available in Canon EF, Canon RF, Nikon F, Nikon Z and Sony FE mounts.

ZY Optics writes, 'The new 135mm lens benefits working in difficult lighting, also offering great control on depth of field. The lens is composed by high quality ultra-low dispersion elements that forms ultra-sharp images with minimal chromatic aberration. Well-built with metallic housing, the focus throw is comparatively long to give accurate focus control.' The lens is a manual focus lens, and it includes focus markings and depth of field markings on the metal barrel.

The lens promises buttery smooth bokeh thanks to its nine aperture blades, which are arranged in a circular aperture diaphragm. The lens also promises sharp imaging performance. In total, there are nine lens elements across seven groups. Of these elements, there are two Super ED and two ultra-high refraction index glass elements. With these four special lens elements, the lens suppresses chromatic aberration and color fringing. ZY Optics says the lens is designed to minimize vignette and distortion.

Credit: Lin Guan Zhang

The lens is built using metal. It features engraved markings near the focus and aperture rings. Unsurprisingly, given its robust construction, it's not a particularly lightweight lens. The lens weighs 845g (1.86 lbs). The lens is 137mm (5.39") long and has a maximum diameter of 79mm (3.11"). The lens has a 67mm filter thread.

In terms of focusing, focus breathing is minimized. The manual focus lens can focus as close as 1m (3.94'), resulting in maximum magnification of 0.1x.

Credit: Li Han Huei

The Mitakon Speedmaster 135mm f/2.5 APO Portrait lens is available now for $299 directly from ZY Optics or through authorized resellers.

A few photographers went hands-on with the lens ahead of its announcement. Their review videos can be seen below.