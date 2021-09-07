Samsung announces new Pro Plus and Evo Plus SD and microSD cards

Samsung has announced new Pro Plus and Evo Plus SD and microSD cards aimed at advanced photographers, videographers and content creators. The cards promise fast read and write speeds suitable for capturing bursts of images and 4K video.

'Professionals and consumers of all kinds want memory cards that make it easy to save and retrieve data while also knowing that their valuable images and video files are protected,' said KyuYoung Lee, vice president of the Brand Product Biz Team at Samsung Electronics. 'Samsung's new suite of microSD and SD cards offer the faster speeds, increased reliability and enhanced durability today's consumers and professionals need, as well as the ultra-high performance every user wants.'

The Pro Plus microSD and SD cards promise read and write speeds up to 160 MB/s and 120 MB/s, respectively. The Evo Plus cards offer up to 1.3x faster than the previous generation, at 130 MB/s.

microSD card specs



SD card specs

The cards come with a 10-year limited warranty and are available with up to 512GB storage capacity. The Evo Plus microSD cards come in 64, 128, 256 and 512GB capacities. The Pro Plus microSD cards come in 128, 256 and 512GB capacities.

The SD cards come in slightly different storage capacity options. The Evo Plus SD cards are available in 32, 64, 128 and 256GB capacities. The Pro Plus card comes in five sizes: 32, 64, 128, 256 and 512GB.

Samsung says that both lines of the new SD cards offer seven-proof protection against shock, water, extreme temperatures, x-ray, wear out, drops and magnetic impact. The SD cards also come with V30 video speed class.

The Evo Plus SD cards are available now, with prices ranging from $8.99 to $39.99. The Pro Plus SD cards will be available later this year. Pricing was not provided.