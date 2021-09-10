Nikon Z fc and Fujifilm GFX 50S II kit are in high demand, resulting in possible shortages

Our Nikon Z fc Hands-on Review is in progress. So far, the camera has proved to be impressive and fun to use. It has also proved intriguing to customers. DIY Photography wrote earlier this week that the new retro-styled Z camera is a hit in Japan. The camera seems to be striking a chord with both young and middle-aged people in Nikon's homeland.

Here in the US, the Z fc seems to be performing well, too. PetaPixel reports that Nikon Z fc stock remains low, causing Nikon to issue its third apology regarding its inability to meet current demand.

Nikon also announced that the Z fc kit with the special edition 28mm f/2.8 lens will finally be arriving in October. The kit was supposed to be available in July, although its release was pushed back and then delayed indefinitely ahead of the most recent Nikon announcement. As you can see below, it's a cool-looking kit.

Nikon Z fc with 28mm f/2.8 SE lens

When demand outpaces supply, it can be a result of not just increased demand but also constrained supply. The ongoing global chip shortage may be making it relatively more challenging for Nikon to meet potentially stable demand. However, the evidence seems to suggest that the simplest explanation is a good one. The Nikon Z fc is popular. The camera isn't currently on our top 10 list of most popular cameras on the site, but that doesn't necessarily mean photographers at large aren't interested in Nikon's stylish new camera.

Nikon Z fc

Another new camera, one that is in our top 10, is also experiencing shortages. Fuji Rumors reports that the Fujifilm GFX 50S II with GF 35-70mm kit may experience delivery delays due to unexpectedly high demand.

Considering that the camera is the most affordable new medium-format camera around at $4,000 and that the $4,500 kit option is an incredible deal, it probably shouldn't be surprising that the GFX 50S II kit is popular. I'd argue that Fujifilm should have expected it to do well and that perhaps its internal projections were overly pessimistic.

Fujifilm GFX 50S II with new GF 35-70mm lens. At $4,500 for the kit, it's the best deal in digital medium-format photography.

This isn't the first time that Fujifilm, or Nikon, for that matter, has issued apologies for an inability to meet demand. It's easy for me to wonder if public apologies about being unable to meet high demand are not somewhat self-congratulatory in nature. It can sometimes feel like a marketing move.

Fujifilm GFX 50S II

In any case, I hope that the Z fc does well, as Nikon could use a strong performance in 2021. Like all of Nikon's Z cameras, the Z fc seems like a really good camera so far. The same goes for Fujifilm and its new GFX 50S II. I want the GFX 50S II and the GFX system to do well, also. All photographers ultimately benefit when companies release good cameras, and we all win if every company finds success.