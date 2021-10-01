NiSi announces V7 100mm Filter Holder kit with improved design and new CPL filter

NiSi has announced a new version of its 100mm filter system, the V7 100mm Filter Holder Kit.

The V7 100mm Filter Holder Kit comes with a new True Color NC Circular Polarizer (CPL) filter. The V7 allows photographers to use up to three 100mm wide, 2mm thick filters plus the include new CPL filter. Per NiSi, the new CPL prevents yellow cast that some other CPL filters add to images. The True Color CPL features NiSi's Pro Nano Coating to prevent unwanted reflections and includes an oil-resistant layer to prevent water stains and smudging. Further, the company promises 'no vignetting on ultra-wide lenses at 16mm.'

The V7 filter hold allows for 360-degree rotation with lock for fixing filter position. The CPL can be rotated independently of the filter holder itself via a cog on the back of the filter holder. The holder itself is constructed using machined aviation-grade aluminum and it's coated with a frosted black finish to minimize surface reflections. The V7 kit comes with the 100mm filter holder, True Color CPL, plus four adapter rings for 67mm, 72mm, 77mm and 82mm lenses. These four adapter sizes should cover many of the most popular landscape lenses. Additional step-up rings are available for 49mm, 52mm, 55mm, 58mm, 62mm, 86mm and 95mm front filter threads. The larger two filter sizes will not work with the 82mm True Color CPL, but polarization can be achieved using a 100mm wide, 2mm thick polarizer filter.

If you've tried to use a CPL with a previous NiSi filter holder system before, you might have found yourself frustrated when trying to put it on or take it off your lens. With a new Point to Point CPL Design, there are new white markers on the CPL and main adapter that allow you to easily line it up for installation and removal. The V7's unique clip system also makes it easier to work with square and rectangular filters by preventing direct contact with the surface of the filter when inserting and removing it.

The NiSi V7 100mm Filter Holder Kit comes with a push-on lens cap and a padded holder pouch. It's available now for $249. You can learn more and purchase the filter by visiting NiSi.

