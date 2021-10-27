OM Digital Solutions announces new “OM SYSTEM” brand, replacing Olympus name for its photo products

OM Digital Solutions, the corporation spun out of Olympus Corporation's Imaging Business, has announced an all-new branding initiative, dubbed "OM SYSTEM," replacing the historic "Olympus" name used for their digital cameras, lenses, audio products and other consumer imaging services.

If you recall, back at the beginning of 2021, Olympus Corporation completed the transfer process of its Imaging Business division over to Japan Industrial Partners Inc. (JIP), a move which was first announced back in June 2020. A separate company was then established, taking the name OM Digital Solutions. However, the new company, at the time, retained the use of the Olympus brand name for digital imaging and other related consumer products. At the time, we understood that OM Digital Solutions had licensed the "Olympus" branding from Olympus Corporation for use on new digital cameras and other products for the foreseeable future.

Since the formation of OM Digital Solution, the company has released and announced several new products utilizing the Olympus brand, including the Olympus 8-25mm f/4 Pro lens, the Olympus E-P7 camera, as well as, most recently, the development of a pair of new Zuiko Pro lenses.

As to the reasoning behind the need to introduce an all-new brand name rather than continue with the "Olympus" name is up for speculation, as no official reason has been specified. However, we have learned that Olympus-branded products and OM System products will co-exist for now. Also, Olympus-branded products that have already been released or announced thus far under OM Digital Solutions utilizing the Olympus branding will continue to exist and remain branded as "Olympus." It stands to reason, however, that any future product announcements from now on will likely carry the new OM System branding.

For more information, please see the new OM SYSTEM brand website. See below for the full press release:

• • •

Bethlehem, PA, October 27, 2021 – OM Digital Solutions is pleased to introduce the OM SYSTEM brand for our lines of interchangeable lens cameras and lenses, compact digital cameras, audio products, binoculars, and other services. We are proud to share that going forward, Olympus imaging- and audio-related products will be released under the OM SYSTEM brand. Additionally, we are currently developing a new interchangeable lens camera compliant with the Micro Four Thirds System standard that will embody the OM SYSTEM concept and bring photography to the next level.

The new OM SYSTEM brand

For more than 80 years, since the release of the Semi-Olympus I in 1936, our business (formerly the imaging business of Olympus Corporation) has received tremendous on-going support from our loyal customers for Olympus imaging products. During the film camera era, we achieved an unprecedented compact, lightweight design with the OM series of 35mm SLR cameras, and this development philosophy emphasizes that design lives on in our new company and brand. Looking to the future, we pledge to establish brand value and growth through building the new OM SYSTEM brand.

What we want to accomplish with OM SYSTEM

OM SYSTEM expresses our determination to continue to deliver unparalleled experiences to our customers through our mission of always challenging convention and a philosophy of continuous product development, which we have adhered to since the establishment of OM Digital Solutions. Through our products and services, we hope to create exciting experiences that bring joy and inspiration. Going forward, we will strive to be the brand that customers will treasure for a long time to come, devoting ourselves to craftsmanship that demonstrates a commitment and fulfills people’s lives.

The development of a new interchangeable lens camera

Compliant with the Micro Four Thirds System standard, the interchangeable lens camera that we are now developing combines our industry leading manufacturing capabilities and cutting-edge technologies to significantly improve performance and provide an unrivaled photographic experience. We are leveraging the Micro Four Thirds System standard to make more compact and lightweight systems, strengthening the photographic support functions that broaden the field of photography, and accelerating the improvement of image quality and photographic expression through the use of computational photographic technology. We want OM SYSTEM to be a partner for the adventures of each and every person. We hope that you will look to our Micro Four Thirds system to bring photography to the next level.