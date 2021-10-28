Nikon announces 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S, 24-120mm f/4 S, 400mm f/2.8 & more for Nikon Z system

Alongside the Nikon Z9, Nikon has announced three new lenses, an updated lens roadmap and a new Nikon Mount Adapter FTZ II. There's a lot to discuss, so let's get into it.

Nikkor Z 100-400 f/4.5-5.6 VR S – Nikon's first Nikkor Z super telephoto lens

This lens should appeal to sports and wildlife photographers alike. The Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S is an S-line telephoto zoom lens that offers a great combination of focal range and wide aperture for professional and enthusiast photographers. Built to exact S-line standards, the 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S promises excellent sharpness and clarity, plus minimum aberration and color fringing across the entire zoom range, even when shooting wide open.

Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S

The lens is the lightest in its class, weighing only 1,355 grams. For reference, the Sony FE 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 GM OSS lens weighs 1,395g. Nikon's new lens is said to be well balanced and it has only an 80-degree rotation angle, meaning you can quickly zoom from 100mm to 400mm. Nikon says the lens includes 'Inner Balance Technology,' which minimizes the weight shift caused by zooming. For video applications, the lens has minimal focus breathing. For stability, the optical VR promises up to 5.5 stops of shake correction. The VR system is powered using voice coil motors (VCMs).

In terms of autofocus, the lens uses a multi-focusing system with a pair of stepping motors (STMs), enabling quick, quiet and precise autofocus. The minimum focus distance is 0.75 meters (2.46') at 100mm and 0.98m (3.22') at 400mm. The lens's maximum magnification is 0.38x. By the way, the lens is compatible with Nikon's teleconverters for the Z mount.

Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S on the Nikon Z9. The Nikkor Z 100-400mm has an OLED information panel, like the Nikkor Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S and other S-line Z lenses.

Optically, the Nikkor Z 100-400mm has 25 elements across 20 groups. Among these elements are six ED elements and two Super ED elements. The lens also includes Nikon's Nano Crystal Coating and ARNEO coating to improve image quality, especially in backlit situations. The lens has a fluorine coat on the front lens element.

Looking further at the physical design, the 1,355-gram lens is 222mm (8.8") long and has a maximum diameter of 98mm (3.9"). The lens accepts a 77mm filter. By the way, the lens weighs 1,435g (50.6 oz.) with its removable tripod collar attached. The lens has a control ring, plus the typical zoom and focus rings. The lens has a focus limiter switch as well. The electronically controlled rounded aperture diaphragm has nine blades.

Image courtesy of Nikon

The Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S lens will be available within this year for a suggested retail price of $2,699.95.

Nikkor Z 24-120mm f/4 S – Versatile 5x S-line zoom lens

The Nikkor Z 24-120mm f/4 S lens offers a versatile focal length range and S-line quality. It is well-suited to landscapes, events, weddings, portraits and more, including video applications. It's not quite as fast as the existing 24-70mm f/2.8 S lens, but it offers an extra 50mm of reach.

Nikkor Z 24-120mm f/4 S on the Nikon Z6 II

The 24-120mm f/4 S lens weighs only 630g, making it the lightest lens in its class (among full-frame standard zoom lenses for full-frame mirrorless cameras, including 24-105mm f/4 lenses). The lens is 118mm (4.7") long at its minimum length and has a maximum diameter of 84mm (3.4"). The lens has a 77mm filter thread.

Autofocus is provided through a multi-focusing system with two stepping motors. The lens has been designed for video as well as stills and promises reduced focus shift and quiet focusing operation. The lens can focus as close as 0.35m (1.15') at all zoom positions, resulting in a maximum magnification of 0.39x.

Image courtesy of Nikon

The lens has 16 elements in 13 groups. There are three ED glass elements, three aspherical elements and a single aspherical extra-low dispersion element. The lens includes Nano Crystal and ARNEO coating, as well. The lens has a nine-bladed circular aperture diaphragm.

Nikkor Z 24-120mm f/4 S

Like the 100-400mm lens, the 24-120mm f/4 is weather-sealed and built to professional standards. The lens will also be available within the year at a suggested retail price of $1,099.95.

Development announcement: Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S super-telephoto lens is on the way

Details are scarce, but Nikon is preparing a Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S lens for the Nikon Z mount system. The lens will have a built-in 1.4x teleconverter, instantly turning it into a 560mm f/4 lens at the flick of a switch. The mechanism looks similar in style to the Nikkor 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR lens for Nikon F mount.

This is the only image we have the upcoming Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S lens

Nikon says the 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S will include a new coating, which is said to be Nikon's best anti-reflective coating ever. The lens will also be designed to work well for video. Nikon says, 'The NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S realizes the rendering of realistic images by achieving beautiful bokeh and high resolution.' Nikon's previous 400mm f/2.8 lenses have been superb, so we expect nothing short of excellence when the new Z mount version arrives at a date TBD for an unspecified price.

Updated Nikkor Z lens roadmap: Some new additions for 2022 and beyond

Nikon has updated its Nikkor Z lens lineup. There are eight lenses on the roadmap that have not yet been unveiled. By the way, the aforementioned 400mm f/2.8 lens counts as revealed on the lens roadmap, even though information is scarce.

For full-frame prime lenses, 26mm, 85mm (S-line), 400mm (S-line), 600mm (S-line) and 800mm (S-line) are shown on the roadmap as lenses to be announced. There's also the 200-600mm zoom lens, which has been on the roadmap for some time.

There are two DX lenses on the roadmap, including a 12-28mm zoom and a 24mm prime. These will offer 18-42mm and 39mm equivalent focal lengths, respectively.

For Nikon Z photographers hoping for a tilt-shift lens to make its way onto the roadmap, you'll have to wait a bit longer. Nikon is pushing hard for longer telephoto lenses, though, with the new 100-400mm S-line lens and the development of the 400mm f/2.8. It's unclear what the other 400mm lens on the roadmap could be, but our guess is a compact 400mm lens with a slower aperture and a smaller price tag.

Nikon Mount Adapter FTZ II

The Nikon Mount Adapter FTZ II improves the usability of the Mount Adapter FTZ by streamlining the design. The new adapter has minimal projections and no longer has the tripod socket. This allows it to work with the vertical grip on the Nikon Z9.

The Nikon Mount Adapter FTZ II gets rids of the tripod socket, allowing users to comfortably mount F lenses to the Nikon Z9

The new Mount Adapter FTZ II will be available sometime later this year for $249.95.