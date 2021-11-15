Tamron 11-20mm F2.8 Di III-A RXD Gallery Images

Click here to view our Tamron 11-20mm F2.8 Di III-A RXD Gallery

As we continue work on our Tamron 11-20mm F2.8 Di III-A RXD Hands-on Review, we wanted to let you know that our real-world Gallery images are now live. You can check them out and download full-size versions, including our real-world sharpness test shots.

Not to spoil my upcoming review, but Tamron's compact ultra-wide prime for APS-C sensor E-mount cameras is a great little lens. Offering a 35mm-equivalent zoom range of 17-30mm and constant F2.8 aperture, the Tamron 11-20mm F2.8 is well-suited to landscape photography. I also used it extensively at night and the lens performed well, delivering good sharpness when shooting wide open and doing a good job controlling for comatic aberration.

Shot on Sony A7R IV at 14mm (21mm equiv.), F2.8, 8s, ISO 8000. This image has been edited.

As for overall image quality, the lens performs well throughout its zoom range and across much of the frame. While there are some issues with softness in certain situations, particularly in the extreme edges of the image area, and the lens occasionally fights against some minor chromatic aberrations, it's a very good lens overall.

Shot on Sony A7R IV at 11mm (17mm equiv.), F11, 3.2s, ISO 100. This image has been edited.

There's much more to say about the Tamron 11-20mm F2.8 Di III-A RXD lens, nearly all of it positive, so stay tuned to Imaging Resource for our full review. In the meantime, head on over to the Gallery.