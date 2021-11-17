Nikon announces the standard version of its compact and affordable Nikkor Z 28mm F2.8 prime lens

Nikon has announced the standard version of its Nikkor Z 28mm F2.8 prime lens. The compact and affordable lens has previously been available as a special edition (SE) version that matches the retro styling of the Nikon Z fc camera. At the time of the original announcement, Nikon said that a standard Z-styled version of the 28mm F2.8 lens would be released later. Well, it's later, and the standard version of the lens will be available next month.

The Nikkor Z 28mm F2.8 is the smallest and lightest prime lens in the Nikkor Z lineup. The lens is only 43mm (1.7") long and weighs approximately 155 grams (5.46 oz.). The compact full-frame wide-angle lens is well-suited to a wide variety of images, including portraits, landscapes, cityscapes and more. The lens can focus as close as 0.19m (0.63'), adding to its versatility. On a full-frame camera, its reproduction ratio is 0.2x.

Nikkor Z 28mm F2.8 lens on the Nikon Z5 camera

The lens includes nine elements across eight groups. The lens promises smooth, pleasing bokeh as well. Nikon has incorporated a multi-focusing system into the lens, promising fast and accurate autofocus without increasing the overall size of the lens.

Nikkor Z 28mm F2.8 lens on the Nikon Z5 camera

While it isn't an S-line lens, the new prime includes a dust- and drip-resistant design. The lens includes a control ring, which can be used to control aperture and exposure compensation when using autofocus. The ring also doubles as a focus ring when the lens is set to manual focus.

In terms of style, the Nikkor Z 28mm F2.8 differs from the existing 28mm F2.8 SE lens in its color and appearance. Whereas the SE lens is silver and black and includes retro-styled text and logo placement, the standard version features a modern black finish and fits in with other existing Nikkor Z lenses.

Sample image shot with the Nikkor Z 28mm F2.8 lens. Image courtesy of Nikon.

The Nikkor Z 28mm F2.8 lens will be available in December 2021 for a suggested retail price of $299.95.