In Other News: Nikon Z9 Dual-Stream technology, Through the Lens, 10 ways to improve wildlife photography & more

After a lengthy hiatus, we're back with another edition of 'In Other News.' This time, we've got a quick look at the Dual-Stream Technology in the upcoming Nikon Z9 flagship camera, the first episode of the new season of Adorama's 'Through the Lens,' many tips and tricks videos and much more. Let's dive in.

Nikon Z9 Dual-Stream technology showed off in new Nikon Asia video

The Nikon Z9 is Nikon's upcoming flagship pro-oriented mirrorless camera. The camera includes a lot of new, impressive features, such as a stacked 45.7-megapixel image sensor, incredibly fast shooting speeds, 8K video and much more. You can read about all the camera's new features in our In-Depth Preview.

A lot of the Z9's features are due to the camera's unique Dual-Stream technology. The new EXPEED 7 processor is up to 10 times faster than previous processors, which allows the camera to simultaneously record action and send it to the blackout-free Real-Live viewfinder in real time. The short video below gives an overview of this impressive technology.

Through the Lens: Nigeria – Episode 1 – Emmanuel Oyeleke

The new season of Adorama's 'Through the Lens' is here. This season features Nigerian photographers who photograph a wide-range of subjects, including product photography and fashion photography. It looks like there are five episodes on tap for this season and the first one came out this week. But first, you can view a trailer for the season below.

The first episode focuses on photographer Emmanuel Oyeleke. The multi-talented Oyeleke is not just an accomplished photographer and Canon Ambassador, he is also a national archery champion. Oyeleke's impressive portfolio is full of brilliant portrait, fashion and commercial photography.

How to capture meaningful local landscape photographs – Mads Peter Iversen

Nearly every landscape photographer yearns to travel to photograph epic vistas in faraway places. The grass is always greener, right? However, there's a lot to be said about local landscapes. Mads Peter Iversen's new video is all about how he succeeds in capturing landscape photos in his local area in Denmark. He says that the photos end up being much more meaningful to him. Learn about his approach below.

10 ways to instantly improve your wildlife photography – Steve Perry

In his latest video, wildlife photographer Steve Perry shares 10 compositional and artistic techniques that will help improve your wildlife photography. It's a follow-up video to a more tech-oriented tips video that Perry published last month.

Perry's first artistic tip is to use catch lights, especially if an animal has dark eyes. Perry always waits until he can see a catchlight through the viewfinder before capturing frames. You don't always need a catchlight when photographing a subject with colorful eyes, but when photographing a critter with dark eyes, consider catchlights when positioning yourself.

While you don't often want to photograph looking down at subjects, Perry says it can work when trying to deliver a certain message or perspective. For example, he shows a squirrel photographed from above. The somewhat unusual perspective helps tell a story. In most cases, you want to be photographing your wildlife subject at eye level. The perspective really helps the viewer connect with the subject. If you shoot up toward a subject, it gives a very different feeling, but that perspective can work with imposing wildlife. Perry rarely moves from eye-level perspective, but when he does, it's to help tell a story.

To see the rest of Perry's tips, check out the video below. And don't forget to check out the first video.

6 tips for minimalist smartphone photography – COOPH

COOPH has a new video aimed at smartphone photographers. While we here at Imaging Resource are, of course, huge fans of dedicated cameras, there's no doubt that smartphones are capable of taking nice photos. If you want to improve your mobile photography skills, check out the video below.

SLR Lounge reviews the Loupedeck CT for Capture One Pro

If you do a lot of photo editing, you may well be tired of dealing with somewhat clunky keyboard shortcuts and excessive clicking. That's where the Loupedeck CT comes in. It's a highly customizable editing console that provides fast, personalized access to critical tools in specific applications, such as Capture One Pro and Adobe Lightroom. Matthew Saville of SLR Lounge reviewed the Loupedeck CT for use with Capture One Pro. Is it the perfect tool for editing photos? Find out in the review below.

Testing the new Landscape Mixer Neural Filter in Photoshop 2022 – Phlearn

With Photoshop 2022, Adobe added many new features, including new and tweaked Neural Filters. If you're not familiar with Neural Filters, they are powered by Adobe Sensei AI technology and promise to let users transform photos in just a few clicks, usually without any manual work. Phlearn has tested out the new Landscape Mixer Neural Filter in a new video. The tool can completely transform a landscape image using presets and custom source images. You can turn a desert landscape into a winter wonderland, for example, or change a daytime image into a sunset photo. But how well does it work? Find out in the hands-on video below.