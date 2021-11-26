2021 Nature inFocus Photography Contest winners announced

The Nature inFocus Photography Contest 2021 winners have been announced. The competition included more than 18,000 entries from over 2,000 photographers from 40 countries. Winners were selected from numerous categories, including Animal Portraits, Wildscape and Animals in Habitat, Creative Nature Photography, Young Photographer, Conservation Issues, and Animal Behavior.

The contest results were announced via a livestream earlier this week, which you can view a replay of below.

For the first time in the competition's history, no overall winner was named. The jury, which included Andy Rouse, Bahar Dutt, Dhritiman Mukherjee, Navaneeth Unnikrishnan and Rathika Ramasamy, felt that it was too difficult to determine an overall winner.

While we are showcasing the winners of each category and other selected winning photos to feature in this article, there are many more fantastic photos to view. Please click here to see all the awarded photographs.

'City Lights' by Mohammad Murad – Animal Portraits – Winner / Nature inFocus Photography Contest 2021



'The King's Feast' by Panos Laskarakis – Animal Portraits – Runner-up / Nature inFocus Photography Contest 2021



'Hamster Wheel of Life' by Kai Kolodziej – Animal Portraits – Special Mention / Nature inFocus Photography Contest 2021



'The Resting Monarch' by Lakshitha Karunarathna – Wildscape & Animals in Habitat – Winner / Nature inFocus Photography Contest 2021



'Catwalk' by Shivang Mehta – Wildscape & Animals in Habitat – Second Runner-up / Nature inFocus Photography Contest 2021



'Rush Hour' by Magnus Lundgren – Creative Nature Photography – Winner / Nature inFocus Photography Contest 2021



'Pixie Dust' by Mandar Ghumare – Creative Nature Photography – Special Mention / Nature inFocus Photography Contest 2021



'Blue Symphony' by Kallol Mukherjee – Creative Nature Photography – Special Mention / Nature inFocus Photography Contest 2021



'Hop Into the Limelight' by Anagha Mohan – Young Photographer – Winner / Nature inFocus Photography Contest 2021



'Spider Dreams' by Anirudh Kamakeri – Young Photographer – Runner-up / Nature inFocus Photography Contest 2021



'Evicted' by Mahisin Khan – Conservation Issues – Winner / Nature inFocus Photography Contest 2021



'The Divided Land' by Gnaneswar CH – Conservation Issues – Runner-up / Nature inFocus Photography Contest 2021



'The Old Man and The Forest' by Thomas Vijayan – Conservation Issues – Special Mention / Nature inFocus Photography Contest 2021



'Tag, You Are It!' by Priyanka Rahut Mitra – Animal Behavior – Winner / Nature inFocus Photography Contest 2021



'After 'While Crocodile!'' by Rajat Subhra Pramanick – Animal Behavior – Runner-up / Nature inFocus Photography Contest 2021

