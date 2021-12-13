Nikon announces affordable Nikkor Z 28-75mm F2.8 zoom lens and a Z 800mm F6.3 VR S super telephoto prime is in the works

Nikon has announced a new full-frame zoom lens for its mirrorless Z system, the Nikkor Z 28-75mm F2.8. It's an affordable F2.8 zoom that is not only less expensive than the Nikkor Z 24-70mm F2.8 S, the 28-75mm F2.8 lens is also significantly lighter than its S-line sibling. In addition, Nikon has announced the development of an exciting new super telephoto prime lens, the Nikkor Z 800mm F6.3 VR S.

Nikkor Z 28-75mm F2.8

The Nikkor Z 28-75mm F2.8 is designed to deliver Nikon Z users an affordable, fast aperture full-frame standard zoom lens. It is a lightweight lens well-suited to many applications, including portraits, landscapes, and video.

'Since the beginning of this year, we have announced numerous NIKKOR Z lenses for all levels of creators, which have been commended for their unrivaled quality and edge-to-edge sharpness,' said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc. 'Now we are continuing this winning streak by adding an extremely enticing option for enthusiasts in the rapidly growing full-frame market.'

The fixed aperture of F2.8 allows for shallow depth of field with natural bokeh. The lens has a nine-bladed circular aperture. Despite its fast aperture, which typically results in larger, heavier lenses, the 28-75mm F2.8 weighs only 565 grams (19.9 ounces), which is significantly lighter than the 24-70mm F2.8 S lens, which weighs 805g (28.4 oz.). The new 28-75mm F2.8 has a slimmer profile, too. The length isn't significantly different. The 28-75mm F2.8 is 120.5 millimeters (4.8 inches) long. The 24-70mm F2.8 S is 126mm (4.96") long. However, the new lens's maximum diameter is 75mm (3"), which is 14mm (0.5") less than the 24-70mm F2.8. The Nikkor 28-75mm F2.8 has a 67mm filter thread, rather than an 82mm filter thread.

The Nikkor Z 28-75mm F2.8 lens isn't an S-line lens, however, meaning it doesn't include the same sophisticated optical technology found in the Nikon 24-70mm F2.8 S zoom lens, nor does the 28-75mm F2.8 include an OLED information panel on the barrel. The Z 28-75mm F2.8 includes 15 lens elements across a dozen groups. Nikon does not mention ARNEO or Nano Crystal Coating, so it's safe to assume that these are omitted.

The Nikon Z 28-75mm F2.8 lens is well-suited to many subjects, including portraiture, thanks to its focal length range and constant F2.8 maximum aperture. Image courtesy of Nikon.

The lens incorporates a stepping motor (STM), promising fast and quiet autofocus performance well-suited to both still photography and video. At 28mm, the lens can close focus to 0.19 meters (0.63 feet). At 75mm, the minimum focus distance is 0.39m (1.28'). The maximum reproduction ratio is a pretty impressive 0.34x – the 24-70mm F2.8 S's is 0.22x, by the way.

Image courtesy of Nikon

Perhaps the most notable difference, beyond a slightly different focal length range, is concerning price. The Nikkor Z 28-75mm F2.8 will cost $1,199.95 when it launches in early 2022. The 24-70mm F2.8 S's list price is $1,100 more, although, with ongoing Nikon lens rebates, it's currently $1,999.95. Nikon Z users looking for an F2.8 zoom lens have a new, more affordable option. We're looking forward to going hands-on with the lens next year.

Nikkor Z 800mm F6.3 VR S development announcement

Details are scarce, but Nikon is answering the call for more telephoto lenses for the Nikon Z system in a big way. Nikon is working on a Nikkor Z 800mm F6.3 VR S lens for full-frame Nikon Z mirrorless cameras and we cannot wait to learn more.

As of now, we know that the lens will promise outstanding resolving performance. It will also be 'compact and lightweight' thanks to a Phase Fresnel (PF) lens element. There's no word on price, but Nikon says the lens will be 'an excellent choice for many types of photographers, ranging from advanced amateurs to professionals.'