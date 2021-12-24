Video: Christopher Frost discusses the most extreme and bizarre lenses he’s ever tested

Photographer Christopher Frost reviews a lot of lenses. In addition to more typical modern lenses, like the Sony FE 50mm F1.2 GM, Frost has also tested more unusual optics. In his latest video, seen below, Frost talks about some of the most 'extreme and bizarre' lenses he's ever tested.

Kicking off the list is the expensive Canon EF 50mm F1.0 L USM lens. We've never reviewed this old lens, but we did review another F1.0 prime last year, the Fujinon XF 50mm F1.0 R WR. The Canon lens is the brightest full-frame autofocus lens ever made. You can read a great history of the Canon 50mm F1.0 lens over at Lensrentals. Frost had long looked forward to getting his hands on a Canon EF 50mm F1.0 L USM lens, but when he finally did, the old adage of 'never meet your heroes' rang true.

Next up is another fast prime lens, although one which utterly impressed Frost with its image quality, the Nikon Z 58mm F0.95 S Noct lens. We still hope to go hands-on with this $8,000 manual focus Z lens. When Nikon unveiled the lens, it said, 'This is why the Z mount was created. The Noct is a testament to Nikon's commitment to optical innovation driven by more than a century of expertise. We promised a new dimension of optical performance for the Nikon Z series and NIKKOR Z lens lineup, and by announcing our fastest NIKKOR lens ever made, the NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct, we are making this claim a reality.'

To see the rest of the lenses in Frost's roundup, check out his video above. The featured lenses include a Lomography lens, the completely insane Sigma 200-500mm F2.8 EX DG APO, the Canon 400mm F2, the Canon RF 800mm F11 IS STM and many more. To see more from Christoper Frost, head over to his YouTube channel.

(Via Christopher Frost)