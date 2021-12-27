Video: How to capture authentic portraits (B&H Event Space)

Photographer and Sony Artisan of Imagery Chris Orwig recently delivered a nearly two-hour presentation about portraiture as part of the B&H Event Space. Orwig focused on how to capture authentic portraits.

In the presentation below, Orwig discusses numerous topics, including how to build rapport with your subject, evoking emotion in portraits, how to combine skills to capture authentic portraits and he does a Q&A session. Afterward, Orwig goes through some portfolio photos before summing up the presentation.

