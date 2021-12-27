Previous Story Video: Christopher Frost discusses the most extreme and bizarre lenses he’s ever tested
Video: How to capture authentic portraits (B&H Event Space)
posted Monday, December 27, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST
Photographer and Sony Artisan of Imagery Chris Orwig recently delivered a nearly two-hour presentation about portraiture as part of the B&H Event Space. Orwig focused on how to capture authentic portraits.
In the presentation below, Orwig discusses numerous topics, including how to build rapport with your subject, evoking emotion in portraits, how to combine skills to capture authentic portraits and he does a Q&A session. Afterward, Orwig goes through some portfolio photos before summing up the presentation.
B&H has many other great videos for photographers aiming to improve their portraits. Check some of those out below:
