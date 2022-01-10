Video: Photographers Nigel Danson and James Popsys face off in a 70mm lens challenge

Last week, we shared a video by Nigel Danson in which he offered tips to help you improve your photography in 2022. There are a lot of great tips in the video; among them is the idea of creating challenges for yourself to push your creativity and improve your photography skills. In that same spirit, Nigel Danson and fellow photographer James Popsys teamed up for a photography challenge. The two photographers faced off using only a single focal length, 70mm, to see who could capture the best photo of the day.

The duo have previously worked together on another photography challenge video. They each used a single focal length in that video, but they had different focal lengths. Danson shot at 200mm and Popsys at 24mm. So, the new video is quite different. The rules are quite simple. They each have a 70-200mm F2.8 lens on their respective cameras, Danson using a Nikon Z7 and Popsys using a Sony A7R IV. They can only shoot at 70mm, and they can't crop. That's it. Straightforward.

However, while the rules are simple, using only a 70mm focal length all day can be quite challenging. It's not a bad focal length for landscape photography, but it's not a traditional focal length. Each photographer has published their own video of the challenge. You can watch them both below.

Which photographer do you think has won the challenge? Let us know in the comments below. If you'd like to test your photo skills, why not do a focal length challenge of your own?

(Via Nigel Danson and James Popsys)