What were the 10 best-selling mirrorless cameras in Japan during 2021?

BCN Retail has published its list of the top 10 best-selling mirrorless cameras in Japan for 2021, and there are some interesting inclusions and omissions. Canon, Fujifilm, OM Digital (Olympus) and Sony all made the top 10, leaving industry heavyweights Nikon and Panasonic out.

Before diving into it, it's worth observing that the Japanese camera market is quite different than the North American and European markets. We've seen time and again that the Japanese market prefers compact cameras. Perhaps smartphone photography isn't as popular in Japan, or maybe there's just a general preference for small interchangeable lens cameras. In any event, this market different shows itself in more than the top 10 list, we also see it with the availability of certain models. For example, last year, OM Digital announced the PEN E-P7 camera, which hasn't arrived in North America. The E-P7 didn't make the top 10 list, by the way, but the E-PL10 did.

The list also separates cameras by color option, so it potentially sways the results. The Sony A6400 (black) took first place, whereas the silver version is in the fourth position. The Canon EOS Kiss M2, known as the Canon EOS M50 Mark II elsewhere, is in second and sixth position, depending upon the color choice. Likewise, the Fujifilm X-A5 (silver) is in eighth and the X-A5 in brown is in tenth. One more caveat before we share the full ranking, the BCN Retail data accounts for about 40% of the Japanese sales market, including the country's major camera retailers. However, the other 60% could change the ranking if it were included.

The full ranking is as follows:

Sony A6400 Double Zoom Lens Kit (Black) Canon EOS Kiss M2 Double Zoom Kit (White) Canon EOS Kiss M Double Zoom Kit (White) Sony A6400 Double Zoom Lens Kit (Silver) Sony ZV-E10 Power Zoom Lens Kit (Black) Canon EOS Kiss M2 Double Zoom Kit (Black) Canon EOS Kiss M Double Zoom Kit (Black) Fujifilm X-A5 Lens Kit (Silver) Olympus PEN E-PL10 EZ Double Zoom Kit (White) Fujifilm X-A5 Lens Kit (Brown)

There's clearly an affinity for white cameras that I personally haven't observed here in the US. I'd be curious to see which cameras make the list when you combine different colorways, but unfortunately, that information isn't available.

You will also notice that there's not a single full-frame camera on the list. Every camera is APS-C or Micro Four Thirds. Of course, full-frame cameras are more expensive, all else equal, but it's still surprising to not see one crack the list. However, last month, the new Sony A7 IV did land in second place on the BCN Ranking for December 13-19. The Canon EOS RP and Sony A7 III also made the list during that period. It'll be interesting to see which cameras prove most popular in the Japanese market for 2022.

(Via Digital Camera World)