Fujifilm XF 33mm F1.4 Hands-on Review: A refreshed and refined 50mm-eq prime offers excellent upgrades to image quality and performance

Fujifilm added yet another fast prime lens to its already-extensive arsenal of X Series lenses with the debut of the XF 33mm F1.4 R LM WR. However, those familiar with Fuji's X-mount lineup will notice there are already two similar lenses, the XF 35mm F1.4 R and XF 35mm F2 R WR. So why this new 33mm F1.4 lens? At first glance, the new 33mm lens is indeed similar, offering a nearly-identical focal length -- which translates to an approximate 50mm-equivalent field of view -- and a bright, fast aperture. But, when you look at the details, the new XF 33mm lens features several pleasing upgrades and refinements that make it an altogether new lens.

Fuji X-T4: F5.6, 1/640s, ISO 160, -0.3EV

After shooting with this new lens for a while, I've come away impressed. The XF 33mm F1.4 is very sharp, even wide open and across the entire frame -- quite a feat for such a fast lens. Thanks to its two aspherical elements and three extra-low dispersion (ED) elements, the XF 33mm captures very crisp, detailed images even at its wider apertures. Images, too, show minimal chromatic aberration, which is fantastic. I did see some strong purple fringing in certain situations, though it's not an all-that-uncommon phenomenon for a lens such as this -- and stopping down some clears that up.

Additionally, the lens features weather-sealed construction and a revamped autofocusing system that uses a Linear Motor design -- two upgrades that the older XF 35mm F1.4 lens from 2012 did not offer. Overall, the new Fuji XF 33mm F1.4 is the new top-of-the-line "nifty fifty" for Fujifilm X Series photographers, and it offers excellent imaging performance and pleasing usability.

Fuji X-T4: F1.4, 1/6400s, ISO 160, -0.3EV

