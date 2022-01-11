Tips and tricks: Wildlife photographer Steve Perry breaks down some of his amazing wildlife photos

Last November, wildlife photographer Steve Perry released a video titled 'How to Nail the Shot – Tanzania Edition.' In the video below, Perry gave us a behind-the-scenes look of him doing wildlife photography in beautiful Tanzania.

The video features eight images from Perry's trip, and he discusses his settings, his thought processes for each shot and the challenges he faced. For example, Perry shows off an excellent bird in flight shot, and it hammers home the importance of being patient in the field. While he had captured many nice photos of the brightly colored European roller bird and could've easily justified moving to a different area, he identified that it was a good opportunity and decided to stick it out. It's a good thing he did because he captured a fantastic shot with the perfect pose and timing in one of his later image sequences. Sometimes the biggest challenge you'll face in the field is recognizing when you should stick with one photo opportunity rather than chasing a new one. Patience is key. You'll see how important patience and persistence are throughout the video below.

Perry's Tanzania video proved to be very popular, so 'How to Nail the Shot' is now a regular feature on his YouTube channel. Today, Perry published his second video in the series, this time focused on colorful Costa Rica.

Like the Tanzania video, the Costa Rica episode is jam-packed with amazing wildlife photography advice from an experienced, field-tested photographer. The eight featured images include shots of birds, birds in flight and mammals and like before, Perry shares detailed camera settings and explains how he captured each photo. Viewers of the Tanzania video wanted even more detail, so Perry has obliged and discusses each photo in extensive detail, including thoughtful analysis of composition.

As you can see in the videos above, Steve Perry is an excellent photographer. If you'd like to see more of his work, follow him on Instagram and visit his website. To view more of his videos, head to his YouTube channel.

(Via Steve Perry)