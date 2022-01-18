Capture One is no longer offering brand-specific versions of its popular photo editor

Capture One has announced that the company no longer offers branded versions of Capture One, effective immediately. This means that Capture One (for Sony), Capture One for Fujifilm, and Capture One for Nikon, are no longer available for purchase. Capture One states that the change 'comes ahead of a series of new and exciting products facilitating collaboration and mobility for professional photographers.'

Moving forward, the only option customers have is Capture One Pro, which includes all cameras supported by Capture One, including those from Sony, Fujifilm and Nikon. While users will not be able to purchase the brand-specific versions of Capture One anymore, Capture One will continue to update and support the software for the life of Capture One 22 and bug fixes will be offered for two years from the time of initial release, as is the case with other releases of Capture One.

If you are a user of the latest version of Capture One for Sony / Nikon / Fujifilm (Version 22), you will receive a free upgrade to Capture One Pro on April 5, 2022. Affected users will be contacted with information about how to claim the upgrade as April 5 nears. If you are a subscriber rather than a license owner, you will continue to pay the same price as you do today, for as long as you remain a subscriber.

Users on an older version of Capture One for Sony / Nikon / Fujifilm (Versions 21 and older), you will be able to upgrade to the latest version of Capture One Pro at the same, lower price as you will pay to upgrade to a branded version of Capture One until April 18, 2022. This is a 25% discount.

As of now, no changes are being made to the Capture One Express versions. Your software will continue to operate as is.

This 'change is in preparation for the launch of new and existing products,' per Capture One, including Capture One Live and Capture One's first iOS app, Capture One for iPad. More information on the iPad app will be available later this year.

To recap the current pricing landscape for brand-new Capture One users, the only option now is Capture One 22. This is available as a perpetual license for $299 (upgrades are $199). Subscriptions are available on a month-by-month basis ($24 per month) or annually ($179 per year). The brand-specific versions were previously available for $199 for a license ($149 upgrade) or $19/month. For more information, visit Capture One.