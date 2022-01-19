Canon announces EOS R5 C: Truly hybrid full-frame mirrorless camera with nonstop 8K/60p recording

Canon has announced the Canon EOS R5 C, a new full-frame camera built upon the R5 platform that aims to deliver the best of still photography and video. As Canon puts it, the R5 C is a 'true hybrid' camera that's 'equal parts video and still digital imaging power.' The Canon EOS R5 C uses an RF-mount and includes the same 45MP full-frame image sensor as the R5 while delivering an impressive suite of video features, including nonstop, uninterrupted 8K/60p video.

'Imaging professionals are living in a multimedia world. Gone are the days of only needing to be sufficiently equipped and skilled at video or stills,' said Tatsuro' Tony' Kano, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Canon U.S.A.'s Imaging Technologies & Communications Group. 'The EOS R5 C squarely takes aim at providing end-users with a solution that can tackle all facets of the ever-demanding multimedia and content production landscape. Canon is confident this all-in-one solution can help improve the workflow for a variety of content creators.'

Canon EOS R5 C

When used in photo mode, the EOS R5 C is essentially identical to the EOS R5. The body design may be slightly different, but the camera's capabilities are the same. The camera uses the same Dual Pixel CMOS AF II autofocus system with 1,053 AF zones and shoots RAW images at up to 20 frames per second. It's when you flip the power switch from Photo to Video that the differences between the EOS R5 and the new EOS R5 C become apparent.

When comparing the Canon EOS R5 and the new EOS R5 C, there are numerous key differences. The uninterrupted, nonstop internal 8K/60p video recording comes with requirements. Otherwise, the EOS R5, which is capped at 8K/30p video, would be able to do it too. The EOS R5 C adds a cooling fan on the back of the camera, which increases the camera's size and adds a bit of weight (770g versus 738g). The fan can be set to be always operational or only work when the camera isn't actively shooting (although it can kick on when required). The EOS R5 C may add a fan, but it also ditches the R5's in-body image stabilization. Electronic stabilization is available with a crop factor.

The EOS R5 C includes improved video features and specs, as expected. In addition to the 8K/60p internal video, the EOS R5 C includes 12-bit Cinema RAW Light, which is featured in some other Canon Cinema EOS cameras. The EOS R5 C is the first Canon camera to provide internal 8K (8192 x 4320) 60P video using Cinema RAW Light. The EOS R5 C includes three newly developed modes, RAW HQ (high quality), RAW ST (standard quality) and RAW LT (light quality). Each of these modes is 12-bit, no matter the selected frame rate. The EOS R5 C also records 8K HDR video in HLG or PQ formats. The former option isn't an option for the EOS R5.

The R5 C can shoot 5.9K RAW video from a Super 35 crop. For high-speed shooting, the EOS R5 C records High Frame Rate (HFR) video at up to 120p at 4K resolution in 4:2:2 10-bit without crop. The camera can utilize 4K and 2K oversampling using 8K sensor data to reduce moiré, false colors, and noise.

Additional features include a 3.2-inch vari-angle LCD, 5.76M dot EVF, Canon's next-generation Multi-Function Shoe, ProRes RAW output via HDMI, Canon Log 3, XF-AVC codecs, timecode terminal socket, 13 marked and assignable buttons, and more.

The Canon EOS R5 C will be available in March at a suggested retail price of $4,499.