Video: Landscape photographer Nigel Danson goes hands-on with Nikon’s new 24-120mm F4 S zoom lens

Landscape photographer Nigel Danson was an early adopter of Nikon's mirrorless Z system, getting in on the ground floor with the Nikon Z7. Danson shoots many of his images in the 24mm to 200mm range. It's a fantastic range for landscape photography, covering wide-angle shots up to a mid-telephoto focal range. We've covered the value of telephoto lenses for landscape photography numerous times, including here, here, here, and here.

The Nikon Z system launched with three lenses, including the Z 24-70mm F4 S. Danson has this lens. Nikon later added the 24-70mm F2.8 S lens, which offers improved image quality in exchange for a heavier, larger design and higher price tag. Danson has this lens as well. He uses a Nikon Z 70-200mm F2.8 VR S lens to cover the longer focal lengths. But what if you want one lens to cover the 24-200mm range without sacrificing a lot of quality? The 24-70mm F2.8 S and 70-200mm F2.8 VR S lenses combine to weigh 2.3 kg (over 5 lbs). That's a lot of weight to have in your bag.

Nikon released the 24-200mm F4-6.3 VR in 2020. Although it's just not as sharp as the 24-70mm and 70-200mm lenses, it's a good lens. Danson has been waiting for something a bit better, and Nikon has delivered in the form of the new Nikkor Z 24-120mm F4 S lens. Danson has taken the lens out into the field for testing. How is it? Find out in his video below.

We're looking forward to going hands-on with the new 24-120mm F4 S lens for ourselves. It's a versatile focal length that works well for many landscape situations. 120mm obviously doesn't deliver as much reach as 200mm, but 120mm is sufficient in many situations, and the lens is compatible with Nikon's Z teleconverters. Further, as an S-line lens, the new zoom promises impressive image quality across its focal length range.

To see more of Danson's videos, head to his YouTube channel. To view more of his images, visit Nigel Danson's website.

(Via Nigel Danson)