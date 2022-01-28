How to use layer and masking tools in Capture One to significantly improve your photo editing

Capture One 22 is an extremely powerful photo editor. While you can stick to basic edits using sliders, the software also includes sophisticated color editing tools, curves, masking and layers. Over the last few years, Capture One's layering capabilities have increased a lot. While using layers and masks is useful, it's not exactly simple or intuitive for many users, myself included. It takes time to learn what you can do with layers and masks. But once you do, it will take your editing to a new level and open many possibilities for your photos.

To help users take full advantage of Capture One's powerful layering and masking tools, the Capture One Pro team member David Grover recently hosted a pair of livestreams on Capture One's YouTube channel.

In the first livestream, Grover walks the viewer through the concept of layers, the various ways you can draw masks in Capture One, adjusting your brush settings for localized masking, and using Style Brushes.

In the second part of the two-part series on layers, Grover covers healing and cloning, luminosity masking, and ways to refine, feather and modify layer masks.

There are many more learning resources for Capture One users on the Capture One website's Learning Hub. If you want to watch more videos, the Capture One YouTube channel is jam-packed with tutorials and feature overviews. Your editing in Capture One can be as simple or as in-depth as you want.

If you've never used Capture One or don't have the latest version, you can download a free trial directly from Capture One.