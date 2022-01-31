Sony A7 IV Gallery Updated: New real-world shots from Sony’s popular new full-frame camera

Sony's new A7 IV camera has proven popular among our readers. It's currently sitting at #2 on our most popular camera list. And it's there for a good reason. The $2,500 full-frame camera includes a new 33-megapixel Exmor R CMOS image sensor, a revamped hybrid autofocus system, improved ergonomics and much more. There's a lot to like about the camera.

We went hands-on with the Sony A7 IV when it was announced in October. However, the camera was a pre-production unit. We just recently shot with a full production Sony A7 IV model and captured many new images, which have since been added to the Sony A7 IV Gallery.

Sony A7 IV with Tamron 35-150mm F2.8 Di III VXD lens at 150mm, F2.8, 1/2500s, ISO 800. This image has been edited.

The images were shot with a variety of lenses, including the Tamron 28-75mm F2.8 Di III VXD G2, Tamron 35-150mm F2.8 Di III VXD, Sony 24-105mm F4 G OSS, and the Sony 200-600mm F5.6-6.3 G OSS.

Sony A7 IV with Sony 200-600mm F5.6-6.3 lens at 463mm, F8, 1/500s, ISO 400. This image has been edited.

We are currently working on our Sony A7 IV Hands-on Review, Part II, which should be published shortly, perhaps even later this week. There's an awful lot to like about the Sony A7 IV, including its image quality. So, head on over to our updated Sony A7 IV Gallery to download full-resolution RAW and JPEG image files.