Capture One releases Capture One Live, a new real-time collaboration tool available on any device

As a global community, we collaborate remotely with more frequency than ever. To respond to the growing demand from its community of photographers, Capture One has unveiled Capture One Live, a real-time collaboration tool that lets users observe tethered photography; follow along with edits; and view, rate and tag photos from a selected collection.

Capture One Live was first released as a beta last July, and following months of development and iteration, it's now available to the public as a premium add-on to existing Capture One Pro 22 users. 'We are inspired by our global community of photographers, witnessing how they connect and collaborate between themselves and with other creative and production disciplines, across geographies and time zones. We marvel at their collective pursuit of the perfect angle, the most impactful colors and getting to the end result in the fastest way possible,' said Rafael Orta, Capture One CEO.' Collaboration is oxygen to the creative process, and we are so proud and so excited about all the ways Capture One Live is going to bring all participants together, making the photoshoot participative and collaborative, wherever you are.'

You can use Capture One Live to work in real-time with fellow photographers, team members and clients, and you can use 'any browser' on 'any device.' This means that a photographer can be shooting tethered in Los Angeles while a client in New York watches in New York and a collaborator in London rates and tags images as they're captured. Or, a client can make selects halfway across the world while the photographer isn't even in the studio or doesn't have Capture One open on her computer at all.

'On nearly every shoot these days, I'm streaming my screen with a team of remote clients from the brand or agency. It's opened up incredible remote work opportunities while keeping the production size down. The problem is that these streaming softwares can generally be clunky to run alongside my workflow,' said Philip Edsel, photographer, creative director and Capture One Ambassador. 'Capture One Live is an amazing new tool that will allow me to collaborate with a remote team seamlessly inside of the program, which is so epic. Really excited to use it, and it's just another value-add to an essential part of my photoshoot workflow.'

Capture One Live aims to make remote collaboration as productive and easy as in-person collaboration. Capture One Live is simple and easy to use. To start a session, click the new Capture One Live icon in the toolbar, select the collection you want to share, set a password (optional), click 'Start Sharing' and share the newly-created URL with whoever you want. You can have 25 collaborators simultaneously. To see Capture One Live in action, check out the new tutorial below.

Capture One Live is available starting today as a paid add-on to existing Capture One Pro 22 licenses or subscriptions. Capture One Live is launching at an introductory rate of $9.99 per month.

Capture One Pro 22 licenses are $299 for new users and start at $159 for existing Capture One users. Subscriptions start at $20/month. For additional pricing information and to download a free trial, visit Capture One.